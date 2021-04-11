filler

Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

Bonneville County

Residential

HVAC

Erik Hertzberg, 2873 E 14 N.

Residential

New construction

Roe Taylor, 4610 E 41st N, $36,000.

Detached/accessory/shop

John Roth, 4160 E Spartina St., $1,600.

Mark Curbow, 4595 Indian Springs Circle, $2,875.

Residential

New construction

James Eustice, 370 N Eight Mile Circle, $52,000.

Residential

HVAC

Curtiss Ward, 12383 S 1ST E.

Commercial

HVAC

Yellowstone Plastics, 3725 W. 65TH S., $1.

Residential

HVAC

John Avery, 7747 E. Foothill Road.

Residential

New construction

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5708 Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5722 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5738 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5758 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5770 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5784 N Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5818 N Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5800 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5830 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Vantage Point Construction LLC Jake Roberts, 5848 N. Rammell Road, $103,200.

Jeff Harris, 5481 N. Foothill Road, $187,130.

Residential

HVAC

R2T2 LLC, Angela & Todd Groberg, 2105 N. Roy Drive.

Commercial

New Construction

Queen B Properties LLC, 5420 S. Hancock Ave., $9,900.

Manufactured

Maverick Gordon, 716 S. 35th W., $0.

Residential

New construction

JK Homes LLC DBA Castlerock Homes, 4727 Spear Point Circle, $233,940.

Residential

HVAC

Frontier Property Group LTD, 562 Jensen Drive.

Detached

Logan Black, 9917 N. 27th E., $11,520.

Manufactured

Foster Company Partnership, 198 Birch Creek Road, $10,500.

Residential

New construction

Comore Development Inc, 7423 S. Pebble Lane, $211,040.

JK Homes LLC DBA Castlerock Homes, 4610 E. Long Bow Bend, $215,860.

Detached

Scott and Gina Jensen, 8760 S. Blackhawk Drive, $73,800.

Commercial

Bonneville Joint School District No. 93, 2155 N. 25th E.

Basement finish

Mark Vickers, 3112 Fulton Drive, $11,600.

Residential

HVAC

Inken Grant, 8772 N River Road.

Basement finish

James Rader, 3265 E. Bergeson Drive, $17,810.

Residential

New construction

Patrick and Cami Dixon, 1911 W. 33rd N., $156,280.

Detached

Art Thomas, 6139 High Creek Court, $24,000.

Residential

Solar arrays

Camille Perren, 4350 Greenwillow Lane.

Zoning

John Gribble, 5531 S. 45th E.

Residential

HVAC

Patrick Hedderman, 7092 E. Big Bend Drive.

Duane Perry, 4421 S. Ammon Road.

Destini Azevedo, 3183 N. Waverly Road, $13,000.

Tami Egan, 1943 E. 49th N.

Commercial

New construction

Granite Creek Homes LLC, $465,000.

Residential

HVAC

Wayne Ridgway, 5738 W. 17th S.

Holly Albertson, 7343 S. 15th W.

Senaida Farwell, 5535 S. High Willow Lane.

Commercial

New construction

Tony Hafla, 2895 Shady Lane, $27,000.

Residential

Solar arrays

Deborah Barnette, 7300 Rimrock Circle.

Commercial

New construction

M Voigt Properties LLC, 1741 E. Precision Drive, $411,800.

Home occupation permit

Jenkins Real Estate LLC Vickie Jenkins, 3721 E. Lincoln Road.

Residential

New construction

Clifford E. Johnson, 3320 April Drive, $35,880.

Detached

Jeff Taylor, 7135 E. Rimrock Drive, $70,000.

Commercial

New construction

Austin Farmer, 5850 N. Freedom Road, $465,000.

Basement finish

Clay and Haylie Smith, 3753 N. Rain Tree St., $11,000.

Commercial

Signs

Vandersloot Frank L. Foundation Inc, 1736 S. 35th W.

Residential

New construction

Shawn and Alyssa Senner, 120 W. 129th N., $40,200.

Detached

Susan Stringham, 3053 Sunlight Drive, $18,000.

Residential

HVAC

Jose and Dulce Ojeda, 2740 N. Midnight Blue Drive.

Joe Belloff, 771 N. 35th W.

Basement finish

Manny and Michelle Ortiz, 3755 N. Yates Ave., $10,200.

Michael Broadfoot, 3877 N. Yates Ave., $6,650.

Detached

Rocky Frasure, 2779 N. Holmes Ave., $38,400.

Robert Piper, 12825 N. 175 E., $24,000.

Commercial

New construction

USA, 184 Jackknife Road Freedom, $26,000.

Commercial

Signs

Heyrend Properties LLC, 1892 Heyrend Way.

Residential

HVAC

Jeff Hansen, 605 Lyn Ave.

Dale and Kelly Dowell, 3212 Rancho Via Drive.

Residential

Solar arrays

Dustin Oakey, 1848 W. 81st S.

Residential

HVAC

M. Jean Dumont Living Trust Martha “Jean” Dumont, 2128 E. 113 S.

Commercial

HVAC

Sea Side Realization, 4390 N. Yellowstone Highway, $15,951.

Basement finish

Taylor Properties Bryce Taylor, 4167 N. Athlen Way, $13,500.

Quinn Turner, 6977 S. High Willow Lane, $2,800.

Tim Wheeler, 4198 E. Vision Drive, $3,000.

Commercial

New construction

Heyrend Properties, 1896 Heyrend Way, $125,900.

Heyrend Properties LLC, 1892 Heyrend Way, $47,500.

Home occupation permit

Andrea Kristof, 2002 N. Viola Drive.

Residential

HVAC

Abundio Herrera, 1965 N. Deborah Drive.

Basement finish

Alan Moore, 3443 N. Baldwin Ave., $13,720.

Zoning

Marc Thiel, 2550 S. 45th W.

Commercial

New construction

Rocky Frasure, 2777 N. Holmes, $130,000.

Basement finish

Laura Lucas, 1495 N. Quinn Creek Road, $14,430.

Detached

Tally Key, 10888 N. 5th E., $4,800.

Zoning

Johnson Livestock LLC, 8021 W. 17th S.

Manufactured home permit

Richard Keller, 3208 E Kit Lane, $6,480.

Residential

HVAC

Terra Lloyd, 3940 E. Vision Drive.

Residential

HVAC

Eleonel or Veronica Ledezma, 6020 W. Arco Highway No. 36.

Jack Poulson, 590 Copper Creek.

TITUS FAMILY TRUST — 2005 / Tim Titus, 7009 S. Marble Circle.

Residential

New construction

Drew Stonesifer, 4392 E. Booner St., $3,440.

Commercial

HVAC

Bradley Pickering Schow’s Truck Center, 6754 W, Overland Drive, $12,000.

Zoning

Farms LLC, 5566 W. 49th N.

Residential

HVAC

Eric Peterson, 8249 S. Ammon Road.

Jonathon Kraning, 3886 E. Deer Meadow.

City of Idaho Falls

Accessory building

Jana Evans, 235 I. St., $16,800.

Remodel

Dan Hayes, 993 E. 13th St., $30,000.

Accessory building

Cory Price, 1256 Azalea Drive, $4,200.

Remodel

Adele Frizzell, 387 N. Water Ave., $70,000.

Dennis Wahlquist, 2380 Richards Ave., $25,000.

Basement finish

Nick and Diana Casares, 3195 Stella Drive, $32,000.

Remodel

Martin Tyler, 498 Walnut St., $10,000.

Basement finish

Michael Ordway, 3207 Stella Drive, $34,750.

MC & DM Investments LLC, 4491 Craven Lane, $25,125.

Addition

Doug Wood, 653 E. 14th St., $28,980.

Basement finish

Roger Kurtis Clark, 193 W. Stone Run Lane, $37,500.

Chad Judy, 5250 Shadow Creek Drive, $39,500.

Remodel

Robert Harold Hart, 789 Melrose Drive, $75,000.

Basement finish

Adele Kammeyer, 1403 Ernest Drive, $35,575.

Karie Caldwell, 694 Flannagon St., $37,150.

Next Construction Solutions LLC, 5714 Long Cove Drive, $34,225.

Daniel A. Bitz, 1834 Lexington, $41,050.

Remodel

Kris Lewis, 1363 S. Woodruff Ave., $3,368.

Basement finish

Felix Ma Serna, 1065 Vine Ave., $1,250.

Remodel

A B See Vision Care PLLC, 1480 Lincoln Road, $595,000.

Wing Pointe Apartments LLC, 2295 N. Yellowstone Highway, $190,000.

LLKM Properties LLC, 850 Energy Drive Ste. 1, $20,800.

Independent School District No. 91, 600 Tiger Ave., $600,000.

Chuck Faber, 360 B. St., $350,000.

Country Club Mall Holding LLC, 570 E. Anderson St., $3,900.

Westfield Plaza LLC, 1797 W. Broadway, $26,800.

Dr Ding LLC, 945 Lincoln Road Ste. A., $50,000.

Wing Point Apartments, 2295 N. Yellowstone Highway Ste. 1, $10,000.

New construction

Bryan Lee, 780 Bridgeport Drive, $3,500,000.