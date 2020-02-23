Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Commercial
Remodel
• Idaho Irrigation District, 496 E. 14th St., $15,000
• Skymar LLC, 1680 Bentley Way, $1,500,000
• Sam’s Real Estate Business, 700 E. 17th St., $1,513,672
• WWC License LLC, 2191 Grizzly Way, $15,000
• Jim Powell — Darden Restaurants, 245 Houston Circle, $1,250,000
• Hall Park LLC, 1592 17th St., $966,650
• Mountain View Hospital, 2327 Coronado St., $40,000
• Biologiq Inc., 3834 Professional Way, $15,000
• Hansen and Harper LLC, 2470 Jafer Court, $500,000
Residential
New construction
• Fall Creek Homes, 559 Fullerton Lane, $201,500
• Fall Creek Homes, 580 Livingston Lane, $178,495
• Blake Jones Construction, 633 Livingston Lane, $160,910
• Varenne Mesnil — The Land Trust, 2023 Pointe Hunter Lane, $272,620
• Fall Creek Homes, 314 Rock Creek Circle, $225,260
• MC & DM Investments LLC, 696 Regency Lane, $153,010
• MC & DM Investments LLC, 974 Regency Lane, $172,690
• Trevor Dixon, 5115 Rock Hollow Lane, $161,375
• Roy Ellis Construction, 5530 Jolyn Way, $192,750
• SDH Construction LLC, 391 Fire Thorn Drive, $198,195
• SDH Construction LLC, 541 Glendora Circle, $168,430
• His Way Developers LLC, 616 Cole Court, $166,480
• His Way Developers LLC, 6386 Maggie Drive, $169,620
Remodel
• Rebecca L Lazdauskas, 3740 Otter Trail, $17,600
• Nicole Foster, 1273 Helix Blvd., $26,240
• Jameson Samuel Rammell, 676 Birmingham Lane, $6,000
• Stephen E West, 1179 Mojave St., $3,000
• David Tak, 878 Pescadero Place, $2,400
• Joshua Smith, 231 Stillwater Drive, $28,000
• John H Muszala II, 6134 Bryson Lane, $11,620
• Vail McBride, 287 Rock Hollow Lane, $19,660
Bonneville County
Accessory building
• Matt Hyde, 8080 N. Riverfront Drive, $22,400
• Jason Hall, 4784 E. Sunnyside Road, $14,400
• Nate and Kim Hawkes, 5788 E. High Creek Lane, $53,435
• BFC Diversified LLC/Blake Ford, North Fifth East, $53,200
Commercial
HVAC
• Russ Bishop, 5429 S. Heyrend Drive, $17,835
• 5Eng LLC, 4943 North 29th East, $26,046
Residential
Remodel
• Taylor Capital, LLC/Bryce Taylor, 3053 N. Florian Ave., $14,180
• Reed Gardner, 2161 N. Edmiston Drive, $12,000
• Casey Hilyard, 3890 N. Flint Ave., $13,670
• Curtis Checketts, 3735 E. Slate Drive, $14,270
• Keira Thomson, 577 Swan Valley Highway, $12,730
HVAC
• Keith Perkins, 3282 East 65th South, $7,880
• Frontier Property Group LTD/Blu Huerta, 651 N. Adam Drive, $7,485
• Phillippe Pfeiffer, 5320 S. Mauna Lani Lane, $5,900
• Kenneth Pippo, 3339 E. Sandy Drive, $11,261
• Kenneth Foote, 3559 E. Elswood Drive, $7,500
• Robert Holzworth, 11910 S. Country Club Drive, $11,000
• Adam Jonson, 2365 North 45th East, $11,000
• Wes and Cindy Tappana, 12300 East 129 North, $3,400
• Arthur Henderson/Maria Salgado, 1891 N. Deborah, $3,645
• Alan Lively, 3011 E. Iona Road, $1,900
• Matilda and Allan Kolbet, 1254 S. Skyline Drive, $2,800
• Derek Reed, 2144 North 35th West, $11,500
• Bowen Jorgensen, 12660 North 15th East, $24,552
• David Allen and Cathy S Johnson Living Trust, 2350 E. Oakmont Drive, $8,200
• Tommy Trowbridge, 810 N. Lakewood Ave., $4,506
• Shelly Burgener, 2720 E. Lincoln Road, $2,000
• Chris Hansen, 4950 E. Tanglewood Drive, $20,923
• Tommy Trowbridge, 810 N. Lakewood Ave., $1,647
• Cammie and Kirk Jessop, 9169 North 25th East, $5,126
• Antonette and Robert Harvill, 4455 E. Cherokee Heights, $5,247
• Michael Ward, 2396 S. Bellin Road, $12,700
• William Foskett, 3829 E. Deer Creek, $11.900
• Kemp McCandless, 768 East 65th North, $4,800
• Walters Family LP Osgood/Shawn Walters, 12963 North 26th West, $450
Single-family dwelling
• Guardian Homes LLC, 1977 N. Oakbrook Road, $137,940
• Guardian Homes LLC, 1161 E. Saddle Horn Court, $298,820
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4138 N. Orwell Ave., $107,490
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4164 N. Orwell Ave., $107,670
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4208 N. Orwell Ave., $107,070
• Blue Line Builders Inc., 2272 E. Cedar Point Lane, $171,310
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4186 N. Orwell Ave., $101,910
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4228 N. Orwell Ave., $102,430
• Garret Christoffersen, 1028 North 35th West, $186,850
• Liberty Homes, 3563 E. Gager Drive, $96,690
• Liberty Homes, 4451 N. Bristol Drive. $172,120
• Liberty Homes, 4684 N. Daydream Lane, $120,940
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4213 N. Orwell Ave., $109,330
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4231 N. Orwell Ave., $104,460
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4143 N. Orwell Ave., $99,700
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4187 N. Orwell Ave., $101,230
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4165 N. Orwell Ave., $110,850
• Scott and Joanne Hanners, 2212 E. Cedar Point Lane, $178,650
• Justin Morgan, 7485 E. Middle Ford Road, $343,170
• Jared Smith, 7175 E. Big Bend Drive, $254,650
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4229 N. Athlen Way, $107,830
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4212 N. Athlen Way, $101,930
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4232 N. Athlen Way, $107,690
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4188 N. Athlen Way, $101,230
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4166 N. Athlen Way, $100,300
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4146 N. Athlen Way, $107,440
• Rockwell Homes Inc., 4211 N. Athlen Way, $107,070
Manufactured home
• Mitchell Marsh, 18167 East 143 North, $0.