Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Commercial building
New construction
ERC 1 LLC, 595 MK Simpson Boulevard, $10,000.
BDS, LLC, 3630 S. 25th E. Ste A., $3,000,000.
Addition
Idaho Steel Products Inc., 255 E. Anderson St., $445,000.
Remodel
Kristopher L. Criddle, 1515 Ashment Ave., $90,000.
McGeachin Idaho Properties LLC, 310 N. Park Ave., $360,000.
Reed L. Moss, 2495 Lincoln Road, $325,000.
BV Knolls 1 LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $1,006,000.
BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $201,000.
BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $538,900.
BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $268,700.
BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $189,900.
Independent School District #91, 625 E. 7th St., $350,000.
New construction
Comfort Construction Inc., 769 Wilshire Place, $192,395.
Tanner Construction Inc., 447 Glade Loop, $156,600.
Tanner Construction Inc., 417 Glade Loop, $188,145.
Steve and Melanie Castle, 6441 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $263,125.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 694 Flannagon St., $165,705.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 680 Flannagon St., $152,985.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6744 Broyhill Ave., $171,660.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6640 Broyhill Ave., $200,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6602 Broyhill Ave., $185,685.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 652 Flannagon St., $155,280.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1548 Ernest Drive, $168,660
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1586 Ernest Drive, $152,985.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1593 Ernest Drive, $171,585.
Heartland Builders, 2034 Old Stone Lane, 2034 Old Stone Lane, $223,350.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6706 Broyhill Ave., $171,585.
Bonneville County
Commercial addition/remodel
James Boone, 3015 N. 15th E., $125,000.
Heyrend Properties LLC, 1880 W. Heyrend Highway, $285,750.
Commercial building
Derik Sutton, 1801 E. Piper St., $287,000.
Twebb Construction LLC, 3470 E. Leihm Lane, $110,000
Commercial HVAC
Overland Idaho Falls Property LLC/ Mckay Francis, 6712 S. Overland Drive, $193,600.
Idahoan Foods LLC, 6140 N. River Road, $130,378.
Manufactured/mobile home
Kimberly Hughes, 7494 N. 5th E., $23,000.
Terry Pitman, 9366 N. Cottonwood Drive, $100,000.
Rhonda Thompson, 5768 W. 65th S., $40,030.
Harvey Nielsen, S. Wackerli Av.e, $80,000.
Jon Osai, 4050 E. Spartina St., $76,260.
Jared Grimmer, 6645 E. Iona Road, $59,065.
Dan Markegard, 151 Pine Creek Bench Road, $29,760.
Michael Peters, 432 Swan Valley Highway, $20,270.
Debbie Scheirer, 5890 N. Foothill Road, $8,660.
Nathan Adair, 2025 N. Roy Drive, $22,980.
John Price, 4526 E. Wind River Drive, $39,600.
Residential Building
Lazy D 7 Ranch/Kelly Dance, 361 Antelope Creek Road, $89,835.
Sign
Levi Jarvis, 4741 N. Daydream Lane, $121,340.
Vantage Point Construction LLC, 1830 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $146,930.
Vantage Point Construction LLC, 1860 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $150,210.
Paldino Family Trust/Sal Paldino, 5622 E. High Creek Lane, $225,230.
Devin and Missy Thompson, 1800 E. 73rd S., $279,200.
Guardian Homes LLC, 4441 E. Gio Lane, $146,480.
Terry Simonsen, E. 143rd N., $127,260.
Lorie Reis, E. Leroy Drive, $128,130.
Frontier Custom Homes, Inc., 1495 N. Quinn Creek Road, $138,640.