Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

City of Idaho Falls

Commercial building

New construction

ERC 1 LLC, 595 MK Simpson Boulevard, $10,000.

BDS, LLC, 3630 S. 25th E. Ste A., $3,000,000.

Addition

Idaho Steel Products Inc., 255 E. Anderson St., $445,000.

Remodel 

Kristopher L. Criddle, 1515 Ashment Ave., $90,000.

McGeachin Idaho Properties LLC, 310 N. Park Ave., $360,000.

Reed L. Moss, 2495 Lincoln Road, $325,000.

BV Knolls 1 LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $1,006,000.

BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $201,000.

BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $538,900.

BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $268,700.

BV 1 Knolls LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway Suite, $189,900.

Independent School District #91, 625 E. 7th St., $350,000.

New construction

Comfort Construction Inc., 769 Wilshire Place, $192,395.

Tanner Construction Inc., 447 Glade Loop, $156,600.

Tanner Construction Inc., 417 Glade Loop, $188,145.

Steve and Melanie Castle, 6441 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $263,125.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 694 Flannagon St., $165,705.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 680 Flannagon St., $152,985.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 6744 Broyhill Ave., $171,660.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 6640 Broyhill Ave., $200,040.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 6602 Broyhill Ave., $185,685.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 652 Flannagon St., $155,280.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1548 Ernest Drive, $168,660

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1586 Ernest Drive, $152,985.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1593 Ernest Drive, $171,585.

Heartland Builders, 2034 Old Stone Lane, 2034 Old Stone Lane, $223,350.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 6706 Broyhill Ave., $171,585.

Bonneville County

Commercial addition/remodel

James Boone, 3015 N. 15th E., $125,000.

Heyrend Properties LLC, 1880 W. Heyrend Highway, $285,750.

Commercial building

Derik Sutton, 1801 E. Piper St., $287,000.

Twebb Construction LLC, 3470 E. Leihm Lane, $110,000

Commercial HVAC

Overland Idaho Falls Property LLC/ Mckay Francis, 6712 S. Overland Drive, $193,600.

Idahoan Foods LLC, 6140 N. River Road, $130,378.

Manufactured/mobile home

Kimberly Hughes, 7494 N. 5th E., $23,000.

Terry Pitman, 9366 N. Cottonwood Drive, $100,000.

Rhonda Thompson, 5768 W. 65th S., $40,030.

Harvey Nielsen, S. Wackerli Av.e, $80,000.

Jon Osai, 4050 E. Spartina St., $76,260.

Jared Grimmer, 6645 E. Iona Road, $59,065.

Dan Markegard, 151 Pine Creek Bench Road, $29,760.

Michael Peters, 432 Swan Valley Highway, $20,270.

Debbie Scheirer, 5890 N. Foothill Road, $8,660.

Nathan Adair, 2025 N. Roy Drive, $22,980.

John Price, 4526 E. Wind River Drive, $39,600.

Residential Building

Lazy D 7 Ranch/Kelly Dance, 361 Antelope Creek Road, $89,835.

Sign

Levi Jarvis, 4741 N. Daydream Lane, $121,340.

Vantage Point Construction LLC, 1830 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $146,930.

Vantage Point Construction LLC, 1860 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $150,210.

Paldino Family Trust/Sal Paldino, 5622 E. High Creek Lane, $225,230.

Devin and Missy Thompson, 1800 E. 73rd S., $279,200.

Guardian Homes LLC, 4441 E. Gio Lane, $146,480.

Terry Simonsen, E. 143rd N., $127,260.

Lorie Reis, E. Leroy Drive, $128,130.

Frontier Custom Homes, Inc., 1495 N. Quinn Creek Road, $138,640.