Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
New construction
Fall Creek Homes, 5419 Carbine Drive, $192,435.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 4491 Craven Lane, $165,740.
Fall Creek Homes, 5342 Thatcher Ave., $196,670.
Fall Creek Homes, 5365 Glendora Ave., $252,265.
All Star Construction, 685 Cole Court, $205,120.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 628 Sanford St., $168,135.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 644 Sanford St., $160,320.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 660 Sanford St., $171,660.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 676 Sanford St., $158,880.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 692 Sanford St., $149,745.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 6664 Broyhill Ave., $198,180.
Max E. Mora, 260 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
SDH Construction LLC, 1864 Beach Park Drive, $260,660.
Park Place Joint Venture LLC, 849 Brigham Drive, $171,660.
NEXT Construction Solutions, 714 Wilshire Place, $166,935.
Vantage Point, 6438 Zachary Drive, $219,055.
His Way Developers LLC, 733 Deakon Court, $206,415.
SDH Construction LLC, 562 Livingston Lane, $187,780.
SDH Construction LLC, 5192 Gallant Drive, $197,925.
SDH Construction LLC, 5266 Cypress Creek, $179,715.
Belmont Second Division LLC, 595 Fullerton Lane, $224,070.
Max E. Mora, 262 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 264 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 266 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 282 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 284 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 286 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 288 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 314 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 316 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 318 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
Max E. Mora, 320 Woodruff Ave., $139,320.
His Way Developers LLC, 704 Deakon Court, $205,175.
LR Holdings LLC, 2210 Coronado St., $1,470,000.
BDS LLC, 2270 Teton Plaza, $300,000.
Blake Jumper, 885 Lomax St., Apt 1101, $2,050,000.
Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,050,000.
Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,130,000.
Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,130,000.
Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $460,000.
Remodel
FKC, 3193 S. Fork Boulevard, $700,000.
Addition
Jet Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1974 W. Broadway, $40,000.
Remodel
JHJCC LLC, 3195 S. Fork Boulevard, $600,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 500 S. Utah Ave., $100,000.
City of I.F., 457 Broadway, $20,000.
Infinite Investments LLC, 1267 E. 17th St., $22,500.
BDS LLC, 2048 E. 17th St. Ste. F, $10,000.
Addition
Victor Sutherland, 2140 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Remodel
Victor Sutherland, 2152 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Thorne Construction LLC, 200 Technology Drive, $300,000.
Wind River Construction, 3200 Channing Way, $265,000.
Addition
LDS Church, 750 E. Elva St., $42,786.
Victor Sutherland, 2144 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Remodel
Victor Sutherland, 2148 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Victor Sutherland, 2188 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Victor Sutherland, 2190 St. Clair Road, $11,000.
Victor Sutherland, 2184 St. Clair Road, $11,000.