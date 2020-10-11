filler

Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

City of Idaho Falls

New construction

Fall Creek Homes, 5419 Carbine Drive, $192,435.

MC & DM Investments LLC, 4491 Craven Lane, $165,740.

Fall Creek Homes, 5342 Thatcher Ave., $196,670.

Fall Creek Homes, 5365 Glendora Ave., $252,265.

All Star Construction, 685 Cole Court, $205,120.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 628 Sanford St., $168,135.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 644 Sanford St., $160,320.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 660 Sanford St., $171,660.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 676 Sanford St., $158,880.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 692 Sanford St., $149,745.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 6664 Broyhill Ave., $198,180.

Max E. Mora, 260 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

SDH Construction LLC, 1864 Beach Park Drive, $260,660.

Park Place Joint Venture LLC, 849 Brigham Drive, $171,660.

NEXT Construction Solutions, 714 Wilshire Place, $166,935.

Vantage Point, 6438 Zachary Drive, $219,055.

His Way Developers LLC, 733 Deakon Court, $206,415.

SDH Construction LLC, 562 Livingston Lane, $187,780.

SDH Construction LLC, 5192 Gallant Drive, $197,925.

SDH Construction LLC, 5266 Cypress Creek, $179,715.

Belmont Second Division LLC, 595 Fullerton Lane, $224,070.

Max E. Mora, 262 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 264 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 266 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 282 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 284 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 286 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 288 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 314 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 316 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 318 N. Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

Max E. Mora, 320 Woodruff Ave., $139,320.

His Way Developers LLC, 704 Deakon Court, $205,175.

LR Holdings LLC, 2210 Coronado St., $1,470,000.

BDS LLC, 2270 Teton Plaza, $300,000.

Blake Jumper, 885 Lomax St., Apt 1101, $2,050,000.

Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,050,000.

Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,130,000.

Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $2,130,000.

Housing the Company, 885 Lomax St., Apt. 1101, $460,000.

Remodel

FKC, 3193 S. Fork Boulevard, $700,000.

Addition

Jet Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1974 W. Broadway, $40,000.

Remodel

JHJCC LLC, 3195 S. Fork Boulevard, $600,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 500 S. Utah Ave., $100,000.

City of I.F., 457 Broadway, $20,000.

Infinite Investments LLC, 1267 E. 17th St., $22,500.

BDS LLC, 2048 E. 17th St. Ste. F, $10,000.

Addition

Victor Sutherland, 2140 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Remodel

Victor Sutherland, 2152 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Thorne Construction LLC, 200 Technology Drive, $300,000.

Wind River Construction, 3200 Channing Way, $265,000.

Addition

LDS Church, 750 E. Elva St., $42,786.

Victor Sutherland, 2144 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Remodel

Victor Sutherland, 2148 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Victor Sutherland, 2188 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Victor Sutherland, 2190 St. Clair Road, $11,000.

Victor Sutherland, 2184 St. Clair Road, $11,000.