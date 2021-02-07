Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
New construction
Curt Wells Construction, 722 Wilshire Place, $247,810.
Fall Creek Homes, 597 Livingston Lane, $214,045.
Fall Creek Homes, 5364 Thatcher Ave., $213,800.
New Earth Development Inc, 550 Trails End, $134,010.
His Way Developers LLC, 6414 Maggie Drive, $215,455.
Skidmore Inc, 665 Paris Court, $452,045.
MBT Development Inc, 6129 Sand Castle Place, $327,750.
MBT Development Inc, 6332 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $310,495.
Bryce Matheson, 732 E. 13th St., $79,560.
His Way Developers LLC, 624 Cole Court, $194,880.
New Earth Development Inc, 552 Trails End, $134,010.
New Earth Development Inc, 554 Trails End, $134,010.
New Earth Development Inc, 556 Trails End, $134,010.
Stan Warner, 2117 Old Stone Lane, $194,100.
Curt Wells Construction, 5097 Cypress Creek, $235,410.
JTJ LLC, 4232 Revere Drive, $197,680.
JTJ LLC, 2116 Pointe Hunter, $197,680.
Remodel
Jeff Dang, 1275 Arrow Point Lane, $58,000.
Addition
Aundrea (Annie) Hansen, 3130 Sunnybrook Lane, $91,140.
Remodel
Brian Belnap, 110 W. Elva St., $140,000.
Remodel
Stephanie R. Rose, 156 S. Ridge Ave., $50,000.
Basement finish
Caleb Wilding, 3160 Felicity Drive, $34,000.
Remodel
Chris Yunakov, 387 N. Water Ave., $30,000.
Basement finish
Jose Gonzalez, 147 Casa Drive, $32,500.
Dustin and Crystal Nixon, 1375 Ernest Drive, $35,200.
Tom Barker, 1060 SW Bonneville Drive, $15,000.
New construction
MCMM Utah LLC, 423 S. Utah Ave., $40,000.
Remodel
BDS LLC, 3630 S. 25th E. Ste. 1, $250,000.
Robert Dunkley, 1470 Hollipark Drive, $21,000.
SRL Development LLC, 1135 Pier View Drive Ste. 170, $110,530.