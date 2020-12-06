filler

Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

City of Idaho Falls

New construction

Intermountain Gas Co., 1527 Hollipark Drive, $79,880.

LDS Church Corp Pres. Bishop, 1200 Dunbar Drive, $40,000.

Tyson Williams, 5355 Eaglewood Drive, $396,300.

D & D Rentals LLC, 525 Homer Ave., $130,500.

David O. Kingston, 255 W. 20th St., $104,400.

Castlerock Homes, 6390 Zachary Drive, $198,080.

Castlerock Homes, 6416 Zachary Drive, $198,080.

Riverside Townhomes at Freeman Park LLC, 1413 Fremont Ave., $103,500.

Riverside Townhomes at Freeman Park LLC, 1415 Fremont Ave., $103,500.

Jesse and Brittney Robertson, 5730 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $311,660.

New Earth Development Inc., 630 Trails End, $127,110.

New Earth Development Inc., 634 Trails End, $127,110.

New Earth Development Inc., 652 Trails End, $127,110.

New Earth Development Inc., 656 Trails End, $127,110.

SDH Construction LLC, 658 Sterling Drive, $181,605.

SDH Construction LLC, 674 Glendora Circle, $206,715.

Anderson Hicks Group LLC, 250 E. 19th St., $116,225.

His Way Developers LLC, 6320 Zachary Drive, $179,115.

D & D Rentals LLC, 527 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 529 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 547 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 545 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 549 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 555 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 557 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 559 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 565 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 567 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 569 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 575 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 577 Homer Ave., $130,500.

D & D Rentals LLC, 579 Homer Ave., $130,500.

His Way Developers LLC, 688 Deakon Court, $174,225.

David O. Kingston, 257 W. 20th St., $104,400.

Bish Jenkins & Sons Inc., 259 W. 20th St., $104,400.

Kingston Properties LTD Partnership, 261 W. 20th St., $104,400.

Remodel

Grand Teton Mall LLC, 2404 S. 25th E., $10,763.

G.L. Voight Dev., 1135 Pier View Drive Ste. 160, $162,120.

Walmart, 500 S. Utah Ave., $339,368.

Jayce Howell, 396 N. Park Ave., $18,000.

Addition

Courtney Baldwin, 986 E. 12th St., $44,550.

Basement finish

Logan Mickelsen, 7085 Hamden Ave., $35,100.

Addition

David Gene Kuipers, 368 Westmoreland Drive, $32,400.

Basement finish

Jeffrey J. Barbosa, 5331 Adobe Drive, $37,500.

Ben Swaner, 5361 Adobe Drive, $36,175.

Jordan D. Jacobs, 7154 Hamden Ave., $32,200.

Joseph M. Gasidlo Living Trust, 1980 Mckinzie Ave., $32,500.

Accessory building

Zachary Cox, 1063 Jefferson Ave., $20,000.