Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
New construction
Intermountain Gas Co., 1527 Hollipark Drive, $79,880.
LDS Church Corp Pres. Bishop, 1200 Dunbar Drive, $40,000.
Tyson Williams, 5355 Eaglewood Drive, $396,300.
D & D Rentals LLC, 525 Homer Ave., $130,500.
David O. Kingston, 255 W. 20th St., $104,400.
Castlerock Homes, 6390 Zachary Drive, $198,080.
Castlerock Homes, 6416 Zachary Drive, $198,080.
Riverside Townhomes at Freeman Park LLC, 1413 Fremont Ave., $103,500.
Riverside Townhomes at Freeman Park LLC, 1415 Fremont Ave., $103,500.
Jesse and Brittney Robertson, 5730 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $311,660.
New Earth Development Inc., 630 Trails End, $127,110.
New Earth Development Inc., 634 Trails End, $127,110.
New Earth Development Inc., 652 Trails End, $127,110.
New Earth Development Inc., 656 Trails End, $127,110.
SDH Construction LLC, 658 Sterling Drive, $181,605.
SDH Construction LLC, 674 Glendora Circle, $206,715.
Anderson Hicks Group LLC, 250 E. 19th St., $116,225.
His Way Developers LLC, 6320 Zachary Drive, $179,115.
D & D Rentals LLC, 527 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 529 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 547 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 545 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 549 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 555 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 557 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 559 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 565 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 567 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 569 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 575 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 577 Homer Ave., $130,500.
D & D Rentals LLC, 579 Homer Ave., $130,500.
His Way Developers LLC, 688 Deakon Court, $174,225.
David O. Kingston, 257 W. 20th St., $104,400.
Bish Jenkins & Sons Inc., 259 W. 20th St., $104,400.
Kingston Properties LTD Partnership, 261 W. 20th St., $104,400.
Remodel
Grand Teton Mall LLC, 2404 S. 25th E., $10,763.
G.L. Voight Dev., 1135 Pier View Drive Ste. 160, $162,120.
Walmart, 500 S. Utah Ave., $339,368.
Jayce Howell, 396 N. Park Ave., $18,000.
Addition
Courtney Baldwin, 986 E. 12th St., $44,550.
Basement finish
Logan Mickelsen, 7085 Hamden Ave., $35,100.
Addition
David Gene Kuipers, 368 Westmoreland Drive, $32,400.
Basement finish
Jeffrey J. Barbosa, 5331 Adobe Drive, $37,500.
Ben Swaner, 5361 Adobe Drive, $36,175.
Jordan D. Jacobs, 7154 Hamden Ave., $32,200.
Joseph M. Gasidlo Living Trust, 1980 Mckinzie Ave., $32,500.
Accessory building
Zachary Cox, 1063 Jefferson Ave., $20,000.