City of Idaho Falls
Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
Commercial
New construction
n City of Idaho Falls, 1093 Flightline Drive, $300,000.
n SRL Development LLC, 2194 Snake River Parkway, $6,600,000.
n Lance G Nalder, 3940 Washington Parkway, $880,000.
Remodel
n Hansen & Hansen LLP, 1300 W. Broadway, $105,000.
n Bonnie Edwards, 325 Briggs St., $20,000.
n Bonnie Edwards, 325 Briggs St., $10,000.
n Alturas Parkway Plaza LLC, 200 S. Woodruff Ave., $97,000.
n Winco Foods Inc., 333 N. Woodruff Ave., $60,000.
n Eastern Idaho Health Services Inc., 3100 Channing Way, $1,386,000.
n On Time Financial LLC, 1420 E. 17th St., $200,000.
n Hall Park LLC, 1568 E. 17th St., $1,200,000.
n North Landing Building R LLC, 901 Pier View Drive Suite 103, $40,000.
n Browning Holdings LLC, 1615 Grandview Drive, $75,000.
n Centennial Square LLC, 2299 E. 17th St., $80,000.
n Skidmore Inc., 3112 South 25th East, $45,000.
n ACC Properties LLC, 3393 Merlin Drive Suite B, $145,000.
n Centennial Square LLC, 2249 E. 17th St., $10,000.
n Shilo Inn Idaho Falls LLC, 780 Lindsay Blvd., $100,000.
Residential
Single-family dwelling
n Fall Creek Homes, 5012 Rock Hollow Lane, $206,020.
n Scott Johnson, 5320 Solstice Lane, $328,545.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 1038 Ernest Drive, $128,110.
n Robert P Hansen, 660 Livingston Lane, $218,655.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3267 Stella Drive, $129,250.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3255 Stella Drive, $135,955.
n SPT Investments Inc., 706 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n SPT Investments Inc., 706 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n SPT Investments Inc., 706 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
n SPT Investments Inc., 702 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n SPT Investments Inc., 702 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n SPT Investments Inc., 702 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3195 Stella Drive, $127,225.
n New Earth Development, 810 Trails End, $125,685.
n New Earth Development, 812 Trails End, $125,685.
n New Earth Development, 814 Trails End, $125,685.
n New Earth Development, 816 Trails End, $125,685.
n Belmont Second Division LLC, 693 Sterling Drive, $183,205.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3231 Stella Drive, $129,300.
n Park Place Joint Venture LLC, 700 Cole Court, $173,965.
n Fall Creek Homes, 321 Rock Creek Circle, $168,675.
n Belmont Second Division LLC, 5298 Glendora Ave., $183,205.
n MC & DM Investments LLC, 4445 Craven Lane, $146,440.
n MC & DM Investments LLC, 4459 Craven Lane, $148,540.
n Cambridge Development Inc., 5213 Rock Hollow Lane, $165,500.
n SDH Construction LLC, 690 Sterline Drive, $172,500.
n Cambridge Development Inc., 5280 Eaglewood Drive, $172,100.
Remodel
n Brenda Nicholson, 234 E. 12th St., $2,975.
n John R Ferguson, 1615 Shasta St., $54,570.
n Jordan L Johnson, 420 Rockingham St., $13,560.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 594 Flannagon St., $25,740.
n Todd J Ellsworth, 691 Lapoloma Drive, $29,760.
n Tracy Rodriguez, 336 Rock Hill Lane, $1,680.
Accessory building
n Magally Lora-Lora, 1425 Elmore Ave., $6,000.
n Ferrell Butikofer, 3775 Cove Fort Drive, $2,400.
n Randy E Tucker, 707 Laurelwood Ave., $4,400.
Bonneville County
Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
Accessory/Garage/Shop
n Steve Watson, 530 N. Butterfly Drive, $10,240.
n Donald Jamieson, 6867 E. Ensenada Circle, $22,800.
n Clinton Chase, North 25th East, $64,000.
n Gregory McGee, 6900 E. Middle Ford Road, $28,800.
n Richard Horne, 13483 North 95th East,$11,520.
n Steve Pottorff, 9114 South First East, $60,000.
n EJ Sargis, 7575 N. Riverfront Drive, $52,460.
n Thomas Strickland, 1750 Rimline Drive, $30,720.
n Travis Snowder, 4677 E. Long Bow Bend, $46,940.
n Jeffery Whitton, 172 Elk Ridge Drive, $32,000.
n Jody and Donna Denning, 3735 Swan Valley Highway, $32,000.
n Shawnee Preston, 6698 N. Albert Lane, $5,600.
n Edward Mai, 8636 South 15th East, $48,000.
Shane Warren, 4168 E. Trenton St., $18,000.
Ag Exempt
Justin Palmer, 12272 North 15th East, $5,000.
Jody Denning, 6359 E. Lincoln Road, $150,000.
Commercial addition/remodel
Bonneville School District 93, 3175 E. Lincoln Road, $78,000.
SBA Network Services, 960 North 65th West, $25,000.
Commercial building
Idahoan Foods LLC, 6116 N. River Road, $1,771,883.
Adrian Robison, 4137 N. Commerce Circle, $550,000.
Commercial HVAC
Smith Group RV, 1523 North 25th East, $33,970.
Anheuser-Busch Inc., 2121 West 145 North, $3,553.
Manufactured home
Ron Thomas, East 143 North, $8,000.
Bobbette Stuart, 906 W. Purser Lane, $66,540.
Residential addition/remodel
Evan Neff, 7402 S. Cliffside Lane, $108,630.
Shawn Summers, 2328 E. Hailey Ave., $12,670.
Richard Skifton, 5417 E. Rio Seco Drive, $141,120.
Rick L Barnes, 6928 South 25th East, $17,550.
Gene Freeze, 73 Snowberry Lane, $9,590.
Mark Curbow, 4595 E. Indian Springs Circle, $5,400.
Terrol Bateman, 4932 E. First St., $22,435.
Jordan Garves, 7931 S. Black Hawk Drive, $800.
Thomas Brooks, 3491 N. Baldwin Ave., $13,500.
Emily Reynolds, 3281 East 97th North, $8,000.
Eric Jensen, 6816 West 17th South, $49,700.
Christopher Marcum, 541 W. Honey Creek, $46,420.
Eric Minjares, 1557 N. Quinn Creek Drive, $15,000.
Jonathan Price, 3865 N. Rain Tree St., $12,900.
Residential HVAC
Byron Hodges, 3254 E. Garnet St., $5,000.
Danny Meppen, 4797 W. Broadway, $11,811.
Bruno Jachmann, 5675 S. Marbrisa Lane, $11,500.
Sandra Dingman, N. Yellowpine Drive, $14,355.
Bruce Carlisle, 6575 E. Lydia St., $15,809.
Bill and Ronda Skinner, 288 East 97th North, $3,355.
Clifford Johnson, 3320 W. April Drive, $9,767.
Kurt Taylor, 3790 N. Baldwin Ave., $2,060.
Aaron Rose, 4759 East 49th North, $1,000.
Zack Dixon, 2121 West 33rd North, $3,455.
Maria Elena, 555 N. Adam Drive, $2,610.
Justin Naifeh, 3560 N. Apolena Ave., $5,337.
Michael McIlwain, 13801 North 45th East, $9,900.
Alan McCracken, 6398 North 12th East, $1,438.
Mark Fetzer, 7293 S. Bowman Lane, $10,626.
John Christensen, 4107 South 45th West, $500
Eric and Vickie Lagerquist, 2290 West 33rd North, $4,600.
Single-family dwelling
Jared Anderson, 13213 North 55th East, $261,200.
Edgar Mendoza, South Black Hawk Drive, $180,370.
Johnny and Lacey, 5346 East 65th South, $266,015.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4408 E. Tasman Drive, $107,830.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4440 E. Tasman Drive, $107,190.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4422 E. Tasman Drive, $108,700.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3790 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,670.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3816 N. Baldwin Ave., $143,680.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3762 N. Baldwin Ave., $115,230.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4411 E. Tasman Drive, $104,360.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4431 E. Tasman Drive, $106,390.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3744 N. Baldwin Ave., $122,060.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4399 E. Tasman Drive, $107,360.
Eric Albaugh, 5744 East 65th South, $181,100.
Lacy Moedl, 5970 East 129th North, $92,110.
John Godak, 8691 S. Black Hawk Drive, $368,850.
Dana Wright, 8766 S. Black Hawk Drive, $208,570.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3816 N. Catalina Ave., $106,210.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4295 E. Tasman Drive, $101,910.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3819 Livingston Ave., $99,890.
Joel Delarosa, 11905 S. Legacy Lane, $213,930
Kartchner Land Management, 2896 E. Larson Drive, $121,050.
Kartchner Land Management, 2878 E. Larson Drive, $142,010.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3929 N. Livingston Ave., $106,990.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3957 N. Livingston Ave., $122,170.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3903 N. Livingston Ave., $116,140.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3987 N. Livingston Ave., $106,700.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3875 N. Livingston Ave., $123,370.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3853 N. Livingston Ave., $109,330.
Clark Family Revocable Trust, 1644 N. Marchesa Lane, $206,280.
Sign
Johnson Family Property LLC, 233 Swan Valley Highway, $0.