Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
New construction
Fall Creek Homes, 5076 Rock Creek Drive, $151,635.
Cambridge Development, Inc., 379 Rock Hill Lane, $181,795.
Fall Creek Homes, 5079 Rock Creek Drive, $229,770.
Jason Crafts, 670 Paris Court, $389,205.
Voigt Consulting, Inc., 329 Palisade Drive, $208,575.
Gregory Armstrong Construction, 6075 Glade Circle, $262,525.
Belmont Second Division LLC, 617 Livingston Lane, $217,665.
New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 622 Trails End, $127,110.
New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 626 Trails End, $127,110.
Walt Park, 5227 Cypress Creek, $217,585.
His Way Developers LLC, 660 Deakon Court, $187,155.
His Way Developers LLC, 6440 Maggie Drive, $187,215.
Touchstone Builders LLC, 344 Rock Hollow Lane, $367, 210.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1651 Ernest Drive, $195,450.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1612 Ernest Drive, $153,765.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1636 Ernest Drive, $187,845.
Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1654 Ernest Drive, $198,000.
His Way Developers LLC, 718 Cole Court, $189,705.
Rocky Mountain Capital LLC, 104 E. 2nd St., $104,120.
Rocky Mountain Capital LLC, 106 E 2nd St., $104,120.
SDH Construction LLC, 675 Livingston Lane, $181,575.
SDH Construction LLC, 5250 Thatcher Ave., $193,470.
MBT Development, Inc., 5834 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $275,345.
Heartland Builders, 2001 Old Stone Lane, $229,870.
Kyle W. Roach, 881 Brigham Drive, $171,045.
Arnold Jeff, 1185 Boise Ave., $103,500.
Roy Ellis Construction, Inc., 335 Rock Hollow Lane, $231,910.
Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 598 Fullerton Lane, $181,170.
Remodel
Connie L. Powell, 420 E. 9th St., $75,000.
Accessory building
Scott Michael Mickelsen, 5222 Villa Mirage Court, $19,980.
MBT Development, Inc., 5834 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $13,200.
Remodel
Martinez Caesar Rios, 1510 Jonathan Ave., $4,500.
Basement finish
Higley Developments LLC, 5249 Glendora Ave., $0.
Howell Lamont G. and Violet Life Estate, 2396 Brandon Court, $37,500.
Accessory building
Ojeda Luis, 562 Flannagon St., $34,825.
Mobile homes
Suzanne Burns, 928 Purser, $34,650.
Basement finish
Heston Huntsman, 960 Sloane Way, $34,825.
Tyler Mark Blatter, 146 Calistoga Drive, $28,775.
Remodel
Victor Ramirez, 956 E. Elva St., $500.
David Sevy, 480 W. Sunnyside Road Apartment 1, $18,000.
Basement finish
Robert Ammon, 712 Regency Lane, $33,600.
Remodel
Timothy Hart, 631 K St., $13,030.
Accessory building
Gregory Armstrong Construction, 6075 Glade Circle, $18,000.
Deck-patio cover
Martin A. Ballain, 707 Brandon Drive, $4,560.
Stephen P. Carpenter, 1177 Saddleback Ridge Court, $3,960.
Bradley V. Young, 1640 Newman Drive, $7,200.
Fernando and Brandy Salinas, 2876 St. Charles Ave., $5,400.
Matthew S. Jordan, 6136 Glade Circle, $4,050.
Angel Serna, 847 N. Saturn Ave., $6,210.
Carlos Garcia-Argullar, 138 E. 2nd St., $2,250.
New construction
ABL Investments LLC, 723 S. Butte Road, $292,000.
Bish Jenkins & Sons, Inc., 3855 N. 5th E., $4,980,000.
East IWS LLC, 3020 Outlet Boulevard, $250,000.
Remodel
Museum of Idaho, Inc., 258 N. Water Ave. Suite 2, $18,000.
Ashment L C, 2395 E. 17th St., $34,250.
Ashment L C, 2395 E. 17th St., $57,500.
Northwest Farm Credit Services FLCA, 1215 Pier View Drive, $50,000.
TOK Commercial, 1135 Pier View Drive, $102,346.
Gary L. Voigt, Snake River Landing Division 3, $205,000.
Rio Vista LLC, 929 S. Utah Ave., $26,000.
Westmark Credit Union, 3082 Outlet Boulevard, $50,000.
Jafer LLC, 2420 Jafer Court, $0.