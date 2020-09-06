filler

Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

City of Idaho Falls

New construction

Fall Creek Homes, 5076 Rock Creek Drive, $151,635.

Cambridge Development, Inc., 379 Rock Hill Lane, $181,795.

Fall Creek Homes, 5079 Rock Creek Drive, $229,770.

Jason Crafts, 670 Paris Court, $389,205.

Voigt Consulting, Inc., 329 Palisade Drive, $208,575.

Gregory Armstrong Construction, 6075 Glade Circle, $262,525.

Belmont Second Division LLC, 617 Livingston Lane, $217,665.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 622 Trails End, $127,110.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 626 Trails End, $127,110.

Walt Park, 5227 Cypress Creek, $217,585.

His Way Developers LLC, 660 Deakon Court, $187,155.

His Way Developers LLC, 6440 Maggie Drive, $187,215.

Touchstone Builders LLC, 344 Rock Hollow Lane, $367, 210.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1651 Ernest Drive, $195,450.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1612 Ernest Drive, $153,765.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1636 Ernest Drive, $187,845.

Rockwell Homes, Inc., 1654 Ernest Drive, $198,000.

His Way Developers LLC, 718 Cole Court, $189,705.

Rocky Mountain Capital LLC, 104 E. 2nd St., $104,120.

Rocky Mountain Capital LLC, 106 E 2nd St., $104,120.

SDH Construction LLC, 675 Livingston Lane, $181,575.

SDH Construction LLC, 5250 Thatcher Ave., $193,470.

MBT Development, Inc., 5834 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $275,345.

Heartland Builders, 2001 Old Stone Lane, $229,870.

Kyle W. Roach, 881 Brigham Drive, $171,045.

Arnold Jeff, 1185 Boise Ave., $103,500.

Roy Ellis Construction, Inc., 335 Rock Hollow Lane, $231,910.

Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 598 Fullerton Lane, $181,170.

Remodel

Connie L. Powell, 420 E. 9th St., $75,000.

Accessory building

Scott Michael Mickelsen, 5222 Villa Mirage Court, $19,980.

MBT Development, Inc., 5834 Glass Mountain Boulevard, $13,200.

Remodel

Martinez Caesar Rios, 1510 Jonathan Ave., $4,500.

Basement finish

Higley Developments LLC, 5249 Glendora Ave., $0.

Howell Lamont G. and Violet Life Estate, 2396 Brandon Court, $37,500.

Accessory building

Ojeda Luis, 562 Flannagon St., $34,825.

Mobile homes

Suzanne Burns, 928 Purser, $34,650.

Basement finish

Heston Huntsman, 960 Sloane Way, $34,825.

Tyler Mark Blatter, 146 Calistoga Drive, $28,775.

Remodel

Victor Ramirez, 956 E. Elva St., $500.

David Sevy, 480 W. Sunnyside Road Apartment 1, $18,000.

Basement finish

Robert Ammon, 712 Regency Lane, $33,600.

Remodel

Timothy Hart, 631 K St., $13,030.

Accessory building

Gregory Armstrong Construction, 6075 Glade Circle, $18,000.

Deck-patio cover

Martin A. Ballain, 707 Brandon Drive, $4,560.

Stephen P. Carpenter, 1177 Saddleback Ridge Court, $3,960.

Bradley V. Young, 1640 Newman Drive, $7,200.

Fernando and Brandy Salinas, 2876 St. Charles Ave., $5,400.

Matthew S. Jordan, 6136 Glade Circle, $4,050.

Angel Serna, 847 N. Saturn Ave., $6,210.

Carlos Garcia-Argullar, 138 E. 2nd St., $2,250.

New construction

ABL Investments LLC, 723 S. Butte Road, $292,000.

Bish Jenkins & Sons, Inc., 3855 N. 5th E., $4,980,000.

East IWS LLC, 3020 Outlet Boulevard, $250,000.

Remodel

Museum of Idaho, Inc., 258 N. Water Ave. Suite 2, $18,000.

Ashment L C, 2395 E. 17th St., $34,250.

Ashment L C, 2395 E. 17th St., $57,500.

Northwest Farm Credit Services FLCA, 1215 Pier View Drive, $50,000.

TOK Commercial, 1135 Pier View Drive, $102,346.

Gary L. Voigt, Snake River Landing Division 3, $205,000.

Rio Vista LLC, 929 S. Utah Ave., $26,000.

Westmark Credit Union, 3082 Outlet Boulevard, $50,000.

Jafer LLC, 2420 Jafer Court, $0.