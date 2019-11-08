Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers are seeking information about a bull elk shot and left on private property in Swan Valley this past week.
The mature bull elk was believed shot Wednesday evening along the Pine Creek Bench in Unit 67. The carcass was found about 600 yards away from the nearest road in a stubble field.
“Currently, only antlerless elk hunts are going on in the area,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “We suspect someone shot the elk and got nervous and ran off.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation in this case.
An online reporting option is also available on the Fish and Game website, idfg.idaho.gov.