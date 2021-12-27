The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council.
The citizen-based council advises the Secretary of the Interior concerning the issues related to land-use planning or the management of the public land resources within the state of Idaho, a BLM news release said.
The Resource Advisory Council consists of 15 citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives, the release said.
“The (Council) is an important forum for the community conversation that is a key component of public land management,” said Peter Ditton, BLM Idaho acting state director, in the release. “By ensuring that (Council) representation reflects a variety of perspectives, members provide a valuable service to the Bureau by delving into matters and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource issues.”
Resource Advisory Councils provide advice and recommendations on issues including fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, energy and mineral development, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues, the release said.
There are three categories of positions on the council. The category descriptions are as follows:
• Category One — Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.
• Category Two — Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.
• Category Three — Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the council is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others for appointment by the Secretary of the Interior. The BLM will evaluate nominees based on their education, training, experience, and knowledge of the geographic area of the Resource Advisory Council. Nominees must be residents of Idaho and should demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making, the release said. Information about the appointment process and a council application are available at blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply.
Nominations and completed applications should be sent to the BLM Idaho State Office, Attn: MJ Byrne, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, Idaho 83709 or emailed to mbyrne@blm.gov. All nominations from represented interests or organizations should include a completed application, letters of reference, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications. Information about the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council is available at blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/idaho.
The BLM will consider nominations until Jan. 21, 2022.