The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Monday issued burn restrictions in Lemhi County following a forecast of poor air quality that could affect vulnerable populations.
"When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons," with heart and lung disease, or who are children or older adults, "may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors," the guidance says. "The general public is unlikely to be affected."
The agency banned outdoor open burns and issued a voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning.
The forecast predicts that air in Lemhi will remain between moderate and unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter. Moderate air pollution poses a moderate health concern for "a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution," the agency's guidance said. Unhealthy air pollution is when everyone might experience some health effects and sensitive people may see more serious effects.
The alert was issued 3 p.m. Monday. The department's next report is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.