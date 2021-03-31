Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed Lisa Burtenshaw to fill a vacant seat on the Idaho Falls City Council.
Burtenshaw previously had served as a trustee for Idaho Falls School District 91 between 2009 and 2018. She is also the former president of the Bonneville County Republican Women.
"I have recognized over my years of service that when people come together collaboratively, a lot of progress can be made," Burtenshaw said in an interview Wednesday. "I appreciate the work the City Council has done and how they treat each other with respect."
The city council seat was opened after Shelley Smede announced her resignation from the council at the end of the March 11 meeting. Smede cited the challenges in splitting time between her elected role in the city, her job as Compass Academy's principal and her family.
"I promised myself that if I ever felt I was letting people down due to my overscheduled calendar, that I would readjust that," Smede said.
Burtenshaw was selected from a pool of 10 applicants who had submitted letters and resumes for the vacant seat before last Friday. The most prominent other contender for the seat was Miranda Marquit — the former chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democrats who unsuccessfully ran to unseat Rep. Barbara Ehardt in the fall.
The other applicants were Anthony LaPorta Jr., John Ohman, Jameson Rammell, Barbara Miller, Amanda Poitevin, Evan Thomas, Amanda Logan, and Sam Ellsworth.
The city council members will hear and vote to approve Burtenshaw's selection during their meeting on April 8. She would serve on the council until November, when the seat goes back up for election.
Burtenshaw said she planned to run to retain the seat during that election.