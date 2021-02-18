BOISE — Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, was released from the hospital Thursday. He had been in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls since Tuesday with COVID-19 complications.
“He’s feeling much better,” Burtenshaw’s wife, Joni told the Idaho Press. “He plans to return next week, probably the middle of the week when he’s cleared.”
“He’s very thankful for everyone that reached out to him with their concern and their prayers, and he’s looking forward to getting back to work,” she added.
Burtenshaw was the first legislator to test positive for coronavirus during this year’s session. He has been absent from the Capitol since Monday. Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, became the second COVID-19 case among legislators when he tested positive Monday. Bair asked for a test after realizing he had been in close contact with Burtenshaw. A total of six people at the Statehouse have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the session, including one Senate attaché and three House staffers.
Both Burtenshaw and Bair have appointed substitutes to serve in their respective places. Former Sen. Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton, is filling in for Burtenshaw. Former Rep. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, is filling in for Bair.
Siddoway presented two pieces of Burtenshaw’s legislation to the Senate this week. Both were aimed at addressing specific issues in eastern Idaho. The Senate voted to approve both.
On Wednesday, Siddoway brought forward a resolution to complete a flood risk study on the benefits of changing the winter flood control rule at Ririe Reservoir. The study would cost an estimated $1,700,000 and would come from the Idaho Water Resource Board’s Aquifer Planning and Management dedicated fund. Ririe Reservoir was built to help control flooding, especially of Willow Creek. The study would look at the benefits of lowering the reservoir in autumn to match predicted snowfall levels instead of the current practice of draining it to a designated level. According to Siddoway, this change is intended to utilize Ririe Reservoir as a place to store water that can be used later, primarily for irrigation. He said this could save a maximum of 50,000 acre-feet per year from being drained, which would “help solve some of the water problems in the upper reaches.”
“Water users of Mitigation, Inc. are dependent upon available water supplies in order to mitigate the impacts to their water supply caused by the Fort Hall Indian Water Rights Agreement, and therefore adjusting the flood control rule curves may increase the reliability of contracted storage supplies in Ririe Reservoir,” the resolution states.
On Tuesday, Siddoway presented a bill that ensures waterfront resorts can’t have their liquor licenses taken away due to water fluctuations. It was written specifically with the intention of assisting Café Sabor in Island Park on Henry’s Fork of the Snake River. The change in water levels, depending on the year and season, have at times put the café at risk of no longer being considered on a waterfront.
Siddoway, who served as a senator for Burtenshaw’s district from 2006-2018, said he was surprised to get a phone call asking him to return to his old post. He said it has been “great to reconnect” with legislators and Capitol staff who were there during his time. However, he felt the mood at the Capitol is “more somber” than in the past.
Siddoway does not believe Burtenshaw’s experience with COVID-19 will change how legislators view the pandemic.
“Probably everybody has (known) someone in their family — or neighbors or friends or a public figure — that has gotten the COVID. And I think everybody recognizes the seriousness of that. It’s just the trade-off and how much government involvement can we stand,” Siddoway said.