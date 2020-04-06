Editor’s note: The Post Register and several other Idaho newspapers owned by Adams Publishing Group are members of Idaho Business for Education.
An education nonprofit run by hundreds of Idaho businesses is working to provide laptops and internet connections to students learning from home during the coronavirus shutdown.
Idaho Business for Education launched the Community Activation Project on Monday, with the two primary goals of gathering donated laptops to provide to students who need them and helping to expand internet access in neighborhoods. Volunteer organizers in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and five other cities across the state will lead efforts to provide the school districts that approach them for help with whatever materials they can.
Superintendents for more than 20 school districts across the state have approached the nonprofit with requests for equipment. Aaron Johnson is coordinating the connection efforts for superintendents with dozens of schools in the region scattered around a core of four school districts: Idaho Falls, Bonneville, Jefferson and Fremont.
“There are some that could certainly use more devices but almost across the board is connectivity issues. Some of them don’t have fiber like we do in Idaho Falls, some even have limited cell service,” Johnson said.
Surveys sent out by Bonneville Joint School District 93 to families in March show a significant minority of households in the district either have no internet service or have insufficient service to stream live video lessons.
Idaho Business for Education is working on a few approaches to increase internet options for students besides the parking lots of schools. Old phones that are donated to the project could be turned into hotspot internet devices and given discounted temporary data plans. The group is also in early talks with Cradlepoint, a Boise-based company that specializes in cloud-based computer networks, to create mobile hotspots that could be mounted on school buses and driven to neighborhoods in need.
Efforts will also continue to provide more computers to students who need them. The donated laptops will be sanitized and cleared of the previous owner’s data by volunteers before they are passed along to school districts and students. A pilot version of the project with the Kuna School District last week was able to turn around computers in only a few days.
Johnson said that while the measures were only temporary, and some families may not be able to afford to keep their new internet access after the schools reopen, he was hopeful the systems could make a difference in the longer term.
“Some of these systems won’t be permanent, but it could be a good introduction to technology in the future. I would hate to see it go backward from here,” Johnson said.
Local families in need of internet access should first get in contact with their school district if they haven’t been asked about computer access already or contact Johnson directly at aaron.johnson@bateman-hall.com.