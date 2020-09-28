EICAP puts on residents' rights
roadshow for assisted living
Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership will be putting on a roadshow for residents living in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. It will kick off at noon on Thursday at Broadway Fields Assisted Living. The roadshow will make its way to each facility in Idaho Falls and Ammon throughout the day. October is Residents' Rights Month, a time when long-term care advocates typically go to each facility to talk to residents about their rights while in care facilities. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, EICAP has decided to switch things up with an outdoor traveling roadshow. After an opening educational discussion on rights, there will be entertainment including a national jump rope team, a balloon-tying clown and music from local artists Lyle Albertson, Liatt and Dan, and Old Time Fiddlers.
“It’s very important for residents to know their rights. We’re just letting the residents know that they have the same rights (now) that they had when they lived in their homes before they moved in,” Tera Fellows, EICAP long-term care ombudsman said.
Elevation labs to hold
hiring event Thursday
Cosmetics developer Elevation Labs will hold an outdoor job fair from 2 p.m - 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 3105 Boge Ave. The event will include on-the-spot interviews for production positions. The company has said it plans to hire 100 people in the next year. According to the company, all full-time employees will receive competitive benefits package, including paid time off, paid holidays, bereavement, 401(k) options, health insurance, bonuses and company-sponsored family events.
Al’s Sporting Goods
holding grand opening
Al’s Sporting Goods will hold its grand opening at 9 a.m. Thursday. The store is located in the former Toys-R-Us building on East 17th Street. The first 300 people in line will receive a free T-shirt. There will be a ribbon cutting, games, prizes and giveaways. All attendees will be entered to win prizes. Those interested in attending can RSVP at bit.ly/Als-RSVP.
Theater to hold free
screening of presidential debates
The Paramount Theater has invited the public to watch the first round of presidential debates on the big screen. The screening event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2085 Niagara St. It has set aside two screens for the debate. Those interested can reserve a seat bit.ly/Debate-Viewing.
Hospital opens faster
route for first responders
Idaho Falls Community Hospital has extended the East 25 Circle and built a bridge that granted first responders a faster route to the hospital. The project took three months to complete and cost $480,000, according to a Community Hospital news release. Layton Construction, Jerome Bowen, B&K Landscape and Mountain Valley Electric were hired for the project.
“When a patient is seriously injured or sick, we know what a difference a few seconds can make in their treatment and recovery” said Community Hospital COO Casey Jackman in the release.