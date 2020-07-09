Editor's note: This story was written before the Idaho Falls City Council met Thursday to consider making face masks mandatory.
As Idaho Falls City Council considers making face masks mandatory in public spaces, the Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of its members to see how local businesses felt about mask requirements. The survey results, with more than 300 respondents, showed just how mixed business leaders are feeling on the subject.
Currently, 44% of respondents said they already require employees to wear masks, while 56% said they do not require it. When it came to requiring customers or clients to wear masks, the numbers dropped further. A total of 24% of respondents currently require customers to have masks and 76% said they did not.
The Chamber also asked how respondents predicted a mandatory mask order from government officials would affect their business. Ten percent thought it would increase their business because customers would feel safe, 52% thought it would have no impact on their business and 38% thought it would have a decrease due to customers staying home.
“If I had to guess, I would say it would hurt business. I think people are going to feel more nervous going out if everyone is wearing masks,” said Kent Lott, owner of Royal Theaters.
A follow-up question asked whether respondents would deny a customer without a mask entry into their businesses should a mandatory mask order be put in place. More than 34% said yes, while 66% said no.
“I have masks available in the gallery so, if someone came in without a mask, I would ask that they put one of ours on,” said Kathi Jensen, owner of Eagle Rock Gallery.
The survey also indicates very few business owners see a majority of their customers wearing masks. A total of 62% of respondents said 0 to 25% of customers wore masks, 15% said 26% to 50% wore masks, 7% said 51 to 75% wore masks and 17% said 76% to 100% wore masks.
Should a mask order become necessary, 35% of respondents thought that order should come from local city officials, 6% thought it should come from local county officials, 32% thought it should come from the district of public health and 27% thought it should come from state officials.
The Idaho Falls City Council's discussion of a mandatory masks order comes after Bonneville saw 15 new cases in one day and several city employees were diagnosed with COVID-19, including four police officers. Mayor Rebecca Casper said she would consider making her own emergency proclamation requiring masks should City Council not want to vote on mandating mask-wearing.