Idaho Falls Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of passengers as another airport in the region temporarily closed its runway.
Jackson Hole Airport closed Monday and is expected to remain closed until June 28 while work crews reconstruct the runway. Because of the Jackson Hole Airport’s proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, other airports in the region, including Idaho Falls Regional Airport, expect an increase in passengers.
“We’ve seen a pretty good increase over the last few days of travelers. We’re seeing longer lines at Transportation Security Agency screening; we’re seeing some longer lines at the ticket and check-in counter,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier.
This summer, the airport will have more flights with more destinations than ever before, which Cloutier said also will increase the number of passengers traveling through Idaho Falls. Due to the Jackson Hole closure, the number of flights entering and leaving Idaho Falls also has increased, he said.
The effects are already being felt. On Monday airport officials redirected passenger parking to the airport’s overflow parking lot at the intersection of International Way and Borah Avenue because the primary lots were full.
Cloutier said it was unusual for the airport to be this busy around this time of year. Typically, the overflow parking lot isn’t used until the summer, he said.
“It’s compounding the stress a little bit but it’s nothing we can’t alleviate if people arrive early,” Cloutier said. “Arrive early and don’t get left behind, “Cloutier said. “Plan for the unplanned events.”
Airport officials recommend people arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure to ensure travelers have enough time to park, check-in with their airline and proceed through TSA screening.
The airport’s $12 million 38,000 square-foot expansion project also has increased demand. The project has allowed the airport to bring more flights to the airport and by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Improvement Program. The increased terminal space has allowed the airport to add three new airline gates, and expand the TSA screening area, Cloutier said. A restaurant and bar also have opened in the airport for guests waiting for their flights.
Alaska Airlines will soon make daily round-trip flights between Idaho Falls and Boise available. The airline will begin these flights June 16. New flights to Portland and Seattle from Allegiant Airlines and Alaska Airlines respectively also were added last summer and American Airlines added flights to Dallas-Forth Worth and Phoenix.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport remains under a federal mask mandate and passengers must wear masks both in air terminals and while flying.