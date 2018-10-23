ARCO — Butte County has lost out on $3 million in federal funds for its airport because the government classifies it as a metropolitan area.
The omnibus spending bill passed in March set aside $1 billion for small and rural airports. Butte County had hoped to get $3 million of this for the Arco-Butte County Airport, said county Economic Development Director Monica Hampton. There was no local match on these grants for qualifying rural airports, meaning the federal government would cover 100 percent of the cost of infrastructure upgrades.
However, the funding is mainly intended for airports that are outside of a metropolitan or micropolitan statistical area. The federal Office of Management and Budget classifies Butte County as part of the Idaho Falls statistical area, since Butte County contains Idaho National Laboratory's desert site. However, a majority of the site employees live in the Idaho Falls area. Because Butte County is classified as a metropolitan area, the Federal Aviation Administration said the airport wasn't eligible for the grants. Without these funds, Hampton said the county is going to have to make cuts, such as shortening the runway, to save money.
"It's about the maintenance cost, so they're going to do a lot of things to make it more compact," Hampton said.
Hampton said some of the airport's main users include agricultural spray planes as well as tourists who visit the area for its scenery and natural appeal.
"We're having trouble justifying to the taxpayers 'we're going to use your money on the airport,' because there's almost nobody using it," county Commissioner Rose Bernal said at Monday's meeting.
However, Hampton said having an airport is helpful in trying to lure businesses to a small town that's far from any interstate highways and where air can be the best way for companies to ship their products.
"From an economic development perspective, it's important," she said.
This quirk of Butte County's statistical classification has been an ongoing problem for the county, and has delayed plans for a surgical center at Lost Rivers Medical Center for the past 15 months. The hospital already has the money for the project lined up, including a $144,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announced in August.
“We are actively prepared to do that,” said CEO Brad Huerta. “We have the funding to do that, we have physicians willing to come out, and of course, the area itself needs that medical service. But we’ve been fighting that (designation) for a year now and we’re still kind of in that holding pattern.”
Rural hospitals, Huerta said, are allowed to partner with doctors to offer ancillary services such as surgical centers. The hospital has built the shell of the surgical center but is waiting to finish construction.
“Honestly, for the sake of a piece of a piece of paper that has ‘rural,’ we could have healthcare in Butte County,” Huerta said. “I guess the irony is, we’ve already been deemed rural by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (Services) back in 2014. We are at a complete loss why this seems to be an issue.”
County commissioners have tried to do something about it, reaching out to the state's federal lawmakers, but nothing has changed so far.
"It's the whole county," said Commissioner Brian Harrell. "Clyde, Idaho, you can't get any more rural than that. And they can't even qualify for (anything) if there was something to do out there."
Commissioners discussed the issue at length at Monday's meeting. Bernal said the designation might make sense if it were because of a major private employer the county could tax. That isn't the case, though.
"It's a lot different than maybe the standard situation like this," she said.
County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Stephens said the rule was intended to apply to suburbs that are more closely connected to a city, not to places like Arco.
"That's what the intent of this was, and the Census Bureau doesn't appear to be wanting to use the discretion to apply that in this circumstance," Stephens said.
Stephens said the U.S. Census Bureau should be able to change its interpretation of its rules, if Congress won't fix it.
"I'm sure there's probably room to have a dialogue there in the future," he said.
Bernal said she hopes someone will listen to them.
"We feel that, even though we represent a small amount of population here, we think that our population matters as much as any," she said.