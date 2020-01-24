The Museum of Idaho is set to host a Museum Club series lecture meant to stir discussion on the compatibility of evolution and religion. The first and most prominent speaker, Jamie Jensen, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at Brigham Young University, is set to speak at 7 p.m. Friday at the museum. Her lecture is titled “Evolution and Religion: Two Ways of Understanding Life on Our Planet.”
“We’re thrilled that (professor) Jensen is willing to make the trip to share great scientific information and dispel some common misconceptions,” said MOI Executive Director Karen Baker in a news release.
The museum began holding the discussion series in 2018. It is targeted at museum members over the age of 55 who are curious about the humanities, sciences, and current affairs. The Museum Club's regular discussions are held at 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month and cover a range of subjects.
Though some may not see evolution as compatible with religion, they are in a dwindling minority, according to Jensen's research. She coauthored a 2018 Brigham Young University report that found the number of BYU students who saw a religious conflict between religion and evolution decreased from 30 percent in the mid-1980s to just 7 percent by the mid-2010s.
Though the veracity of evolution has long been debated by a number of religions, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has no official position on the theory of evolution.
“Organic evolution, or changes to species’ inherited traits over time, is a matter for scientific study. Nothing has been revealed concerning evolution. Though the details of what happened on earth before Adam and Eve, including how their bodies were created, have not been revealed, our teachings regarding man’s origin are clear and come from revelation,” the church's website states.
Jensen, who considers herself an evolutionary educator and religious scientist, works with BYU’s biology department. The department is host to the Reconciling Evolution Project. This project, led by Jensen, involves connecting a variety of scholars and religious persons from a diverse set of backgrounds and beliefs.
Museum officials hope the lecture series will create a similar conversation around evolutionary theory.
“Sparking thoughtful discussions about topics like these hits right at the heart of what we do, and it’s why we wanted to host the ‘Darwin & Dinosaurs’ exhibit,” said Jeff Carr, the museum’s director of public relations. “And we can’t imagine a better person to lead our community through this discussion than (professor) Jensen.”
Lecture attendees are invited to view the "Darwin & Dinosaurs" exhibit as well.
Museum Club sessions are free for MOI members and $5 per session for the public. The museum encourages those interested to purchase the $5 lecture ticket ahead of time at museumofidaho.org/museum-club, but some tickets will be available for purchase at the door as well.