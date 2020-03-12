The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced late Wednesday that starting next week it will have no large events at any of its colleges, including Brigham Young University-Idaho, in response to the coronavirus.
The changes go into effect Monday. That means graduation ceremonies have been canceled for this spring. Tuesday campus devotional gatherings and concerts have also been canceled.
“There will be no gathering for large events such as commencements, convocations, devotionals, conferences, public lectures, performances and concerts,” the church said in a news release. “These events may be canceled, streamed, or recorded and posted for on-demand use, as determined by leadership at each institution.”
The Church Educational System told schools to be flexible.
“Courses will continue, though faculty are encouraged to be flexible and consider remote alternatives when providing instruction. Each institution is asked to consider local circumstances and guidelines from public health and government agencies and comply with those directions,” the church said.
On Thursday, the school had yet to decide if classes will be presented online rather than in person.
“There sure are a lot of rumors going around, but the university has made no additional announcements,” said Brett Crandall, media relations manager at BYU-Idaho via email on Thursday.
The new guidelines apply to all of the LDS Church’s institutions of higher education. At the same time, many college sporting events and concerts across the nation have either canceled or will be held without spectators.
“The Church is monitoring developments and taking steps to comply with best practices and direction provided by public health organizations of various national governments,” the church said.
Earlier, the church announced that it was not allowing the public to attend its general conference scheduled for April 4 and 5 in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Sessions of conference will be broadcast online and via satellite feed. Stake conferences throughout eastern Idaho were also indefinitely postponed.
At least 13 of the church’s temples around the world in coronavirus hot spots have been closed.
“A large number of temple workers and patrons are from an older demographic, which has a higher susceptibility to complications from the coronavirus,” the church said. “These closures are in accordance with the recommendations of local public health agencies.”