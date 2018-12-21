In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2017 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television.
A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air at 8 p.m. Monday.
The 2017 concert features the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, Men’s and Women’s Choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts, with special guests Santino Fontana and Lexi Walker, a BYU-Idaho news release said.
“This is the third year BYU-Idaho has worked with IdahoPTV to share ‘A BYU-Idaho Christmas’ with people across the state. As more friends and families make attending this concert an annual tradition, we hope others throughout the state are able to feel the spirit of Christmas as they watch these performances on IdahoPTV,” BYU-Idaho Media Relations Manager Brett Crandall said in the release.
“For us, sharing this concert on PBS is our Christmas gift to the state of Idaho, one we hope will uplift as well as entertain the whole family," Randall Kempton, director of choral activities, said in the release. "We hope it adds something special to the spirit of Idaho’s Christmas season.”
Fontana is an actor and singer, known for voicing Prince Hans in the Disney film “Frozen.”
Sixteen-year-old recording artist Lexi Walker has performed with artists such as Kristen Chenoweth, The Piano Guys and Lindsey Stirling.