REXBURG – Brigham Young University Dean of Students, Kip Brower Harris, died on Wednesday.
BYU-Idaho officials sent students an email Thursday morning announcing Mr. Harris' passing.
“The BYU-Idaho administration expresses the love, support, and appreciation of the entire campus community,” said the university.
Harris’ obituary reports that he was born March 19, 1963 to Harold and Ganene Harris of Sugar City, Idaho. He passed away at the Eastern Idaho Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones, which included his wife, Nola Harris and children Brennan, Rhet, Dax and Kalli.
“Kip was a jack of all trades. If a person needed help with anything from construction to snow removal to simply being there for anyone who needed help or support, he was there,” said his obituary.
Mr. Harris worked at BYU-Idaho from 1989 to 2019 where he served as an administrator. He began his career as an Admissions Officer at the then Ricks College.
“Kip was promoted and became the Dean of Students at BYU-I in 2009 and was a very dedicated and an important resource to the university and was often found waking up early and going to bed late with his university duties,” read the obituary.
Mr. Harris’ neighbors referred to him as the “angel on the tractor.”
“He was given this name because of his service that he continuously gave to his neighbors all through the winter,” it said. “Kip would wake up at 4:30 in the morning every time it snowed in order to prepare his tractor for plowing the snow that had fallen on the neighbors' driveways.”
Mr. Harris was know for his love of others and willingness to help, reported the obituary.
“Kip was always in the service of others, and everyone who knows him has felt of that pure love through his service,” it reported.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mr. Harris served as an elder’s quorum president, bishopric counselor, young men’s president, BYU-Idaho ward bishop and as a bishop in his home ward. Mr. Harris also served in his stake presidency.
The University Relations office is compiling a book of remembrance for the Harris family. "Employees and students are invited to submit personal remembrances and photographs to uroffice@byui.edu or in person at Biddulph 323,” said the university.
Funeral services for Mr. Harris will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at the Sugar City LDS Stake Center, 315 East 300 South. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to burial. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.