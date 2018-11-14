REXBURG — Brigham Young-University Idaho received a report of a sexual assault against a female student which occurred at an off-campus housing unit Sunday evening, according to the university security update.
The university sent out an email to BYU-Idaho students concerning these details at 5:41 p.m. Monday.
The man responsible for the incident has not been identified at the current time. The email said he had targeted the student through an anonymous social media application.
BYU-Idaho Media Relations and Campus Communications Manager Brett Crandall said the school does not have any further information to release at this time.
According to the email, "Sexual assault is a crime. Students are encouraged to use caution when participating on social media and dating apps. BYU-Idaho is committed to maintaining a safe campus community. If you have been a victim of sexual assault or know someone who has, we encourage you to contact the Title nine office of 208 496- 9209 for additional support. If you are concerned for your safety on campus call 911, Public Safety at 208-496-4000 or Rexburg Police at 208-359-3008."