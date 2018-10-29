REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has increased its fall enrollment to 20,226, which is 4.3 percent more than last fall's enrollment, according to a university news release.
And there are more female students than male students enrolled at BYU-Idaho. The release said that there are 9,657 male students and 10,569 female students.
The release also stated that there are 4,808 married students and they make up about 23 percent of all students on campus.
Meanwhile, it isn’t just the campus in Rexburg that’s growing.
“Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly,” according to the release.
The number of online students for fall 2018 is 13,524. That's an increase of 14.1 percent over last fall’s comparable online student enrollment of 11,850.
The university attributes the growth to its educational emphasis.
“This includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered,” the news release said.