The director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies has been named to one of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's board.
Noel Bakhtian's term on the nine-member Board on Science, Technology, and Economic Policy runs until the end of March 2022. The board's job is to boost the U.S. and world economy by spreading awareness of new scientific and technical discoveries, according to a news release from Idaho National Laboratory, drawing from the expertise of scholars, industrial managers, investors and former public officials to help craft policy.
“There couldn’t be a more important time to bring together national experts to provide objective guidance for policymakers,” Bakhtian said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on the STEP Board to shine a spotlight on critical areas of our time and make an impact for the nation.”
Bakhtian has been the director of CAES since 2017. Before that, she was senior policy adviser for environment and energy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Bakhtian earned a doctorate in engineering at Stanford University’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the release said. She holds master’s degrees from Stanford and the University of Cambridge, where she was a Churchill Scholar, and completed her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and physics at Duke University.
In 2018, Business Insider magazine named Bakhtian one of the most powerful female engineers in the world.