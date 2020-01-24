All in the name of numbers, Idaho Department of Fish and Game is going major paparazzi on the state's wolves to fine-tune its population estimates.
Biologists took 11 million photos this past spring and summer with 569 tree-mounted game cameras. They reported at the Fish and Game Commission meeting on Thursday that they counted an estimated 1,541 wolves during the summer of 2019.
“The estimate represents the peak population shortly after pups were born,” said Roger Phillips, Fish and Game public information supervisor.
Phillips said by the end of 2019 more than 500 of the 1,541 wolves had been killed through hunting, trapping and management actions or through natural causes, bringing the year-end total to roughly 1,000 statewide. The count was the first wolf population estimate compiled since 2015.
“This is expensive, and it's time-consuming for staff to get the cameras out and retrieve the cameras and analyze the data,” said Ed Schriever, Fish and Game director speaking before the House Resources and Conservation Committee at the Legislature last week. “But we think it's really important. It's really important in demonstrating to the public our ability to manage this population through time.”
Phillips said the use of game cameras to estimate wolf populations was a new approach to counting noses. In the past, Fish and Game would estimate populations by tracking radio-collared wolves residing in particular wolf packs. The accuracy was always in question because some packs didn’t have any radio-collared wolves.
“Cameras are more accurate especially over a broad statewide basis,” Phillips said. “If we’re basing everything on radio collars, it’s expensive and difficult to do. If we don’t have a radio collar on a wolf tied to a pack, it would be an unknown out there. We know we didn’t radio collar at least one wolf in every pack.”
He said the accuracy of camera surveys was backed up after a recent count was completed in eastern Idaho using both camera methodology and traditional aerial surveys on mule deer.
“They came out almost identical,” he said. “When we did it down there, we said we’re onto something here.”
Fish and Game took over management of Idaho's wolves from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011 when wolves were removed from the Endangered Species List. Idaho was required to track wolf populations until 2015, which it did using radio collars.
Schriever said without solid population numbers, the agency was open to criticism from those who thought wolf numbers were plummeting and others who thought they were ballooning.
“It's more important from the people side of the management of an animal that is very controversial because, without a number that you can track over time, people just speculate based on their belief window,” Schriever said.
Phillips said Fish and Game officials intend “to go back and duplicate this study every summer for the next few years and ... get an exact comparison under similar conditions.”
He said the wolf study's success will spill over into the study of other wildlife populations.
“It adds another tool to our toolbox and over time if we decided this was more cost-effective and an accurate measure, we might move to cameras,” he said. “We're seeing some good early success, but it is still a fairly new project, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.