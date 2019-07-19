POCATELLO — It didn't immediately dawn on 11-year-old Jacob Seamons that his helper had let go of his bike and he was pedaling unassisted until he made eye contact with his mother and the group's cheering registered in his mind.
Jacob, whose family lives in the Preston area, then lost his balance but flashed a big grin for his mom, Jennifer Seamons, who was videoing the milestone with her cellphone.
She was one of many parents who got to witness a child born with Down syndrome learn to ride a bike during a five-day summer camp, which ended Friday afternoon at Pocatello's Mountain View Event Center. Each day's session lasted 75 minutes.
Thirty-two day campers from Salt Lake City through Rexburg attended. The vast majority of them met their lofty goal.
"We came Monday and he wouldn't even put a bike helmet on," Jennifer said, acknowledging she thought it was a long shot that Jacob would end the camp doing laps on two wheels, with little help.
The event was sponsored by Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect, which raises funds to sponsor events benefiting area children with Down syndrome. Board member Andrew Blaser learned about the program, which is called iCan Bike and run by the national nonprofit iCan Shine, while attending a convention in St. Louis.
"I've been absolutely amazed," Blaser said. "There were kids on Monday I thought would never be able to ride a bike, and on Thursday they were riding on their own."
About 100 volunteers from throughout the community helped run the camp. Kent Husa, a bike mechanic with REI, personally helps staff about 10 of the roughly 100 camps his organization hosts throughout the U.S. and Canada each summer. Husa explained the children initially practice on adaptive bikes with flat rollers at the back wheel. As a child progresses in skill, he installs less stable, tapered rollers.
He also uses a tandem bike to help train children.
"I've seen miracles happen," Husa said. "Riders that were never really given any chance, at the end of the week they're riding. Every kid deserves a chance to ride a bike, but it's the confidence they get they can apply to other areas of their lives."
Maria Neumann, with the Southeast Idaho Down Syndrome Support Group, helped take care of some of the logistics to plan the camp. Two of her children learned to bike during the week — her 8-year-old son, Colt, who has no disability, and her 11-year-old daughter, MaKenna, who has Down syndrome.
Her 6-year-old son is eager to bike with his older siblings for the first time.
"Their little brother, he can't wait to bike with these two, and he's been waiting," Neumann said. "This is a life skill. This is not an awareness walk. This has changed lives. It's changed their families lives. It's changed their community."