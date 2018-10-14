The government students at Compass Academy, who have been organizing debates for the past few election seasons, have arranged two more this election cycle.
The first, between 30A House seat candidates Democrat Pat Tucker and Republican Gary Marshall, is Oct. 29. The second, between all six candidates for the Senate and House seats in District 33, is Oct. 30. Both start at 7 p.m. The students handle everything from preparing the questions to the lighting and stage management. I would recommend checking it out; they've always done a great job at the ones I've attended.
• Kristin Collum, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, will speak to the Idaho Falls City Club at lunchtime Thursday. The event was originally advertised as being a debate between Collum and her Republican opponent, Janice McGeachin. However, only Collum will be there, said David Adler, who moderates the City Club's forums. He said McGeachin had originally agreed to come, then backed out, saying she had a conflict that day.
• Barbara Ehardt, Republican incumbent defending the 33A House seat, will speak to the Madison County Republican Women's Club on Oct. 24 about religious liberty and sex education issues, according to a news release from the club. It will be at 7 p.m. in the county commissioners' room at the Madison County Courthouse.
Endorsements for propositions, superintendent
Sherri Ybarra, Republican incumbent running for re-election as superintendent of public instruction, and Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson touted rival endorsements last week.
Wilson won the backing of Jim Jones, a former state attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court judge. Jones is a Republican, but since his retirement he has been taking stances that are at odds with many in his party. For example, Jones has been campaigning to end the exemption from Idaho's homicide law that applies to parents who believe in faith healing and whose children die from treatable conditions. He also has been outspokenly supportive of refugees and immigrants. Wilson announced Jones' support before a forum in Boise on Tuesday hosted by Idaho Education News.
"Cindy will bring a breath of fresh air to the Education Department," Jones said. "She wants to be a voice for Idaho kids and she will be a strong and effective voice for them. Cindy’s priorities include increasing student achievement and learning, promoting recruitment and retention of qualified teachers, and creating preschool opportunities for all Idaho families."
Ybarra got the backing of Dave Leroy, a former attorney general and lieutenant governor who ran unsuccessfully this year for the Republican nomination to the First Congressional District seat.
"Sherri has been a strong leader," Leroy said. "Her student and teacher-oriented background gives her a level of understanding and an ambition to fight and win for Idaho education. Superintendent Ybarra carries my highest endorsement for re-election. A second term in office will make her all the more effective in advancing our future opportunities for improved teacher retention and student achievement."
• A group of 35 pastors announced their support for Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level, announcing a "week of prayer and action" to support it. They come from a mix of faiths and locations, but mainline Protestant churches in the Boise area, Moscow and Pocatello were heavily represented on the list.
"Our friends and family members are needlessly suffering, often delaying healthcare until situations become dire," they said in their letter. "Cancers are going undiagnosed until it is too late to intervene, mental illnesses are left untreated because medications and treatments are too costly, and families are facing huge medical bills and spiraling into debt. This plight of the least among us is a moral crisis. We share a responsibility to each other that must be embraced and reflected as a priority of society."
• And Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, Democratic Boise Mayor David Bieter, two Democratic and one Republican lawmaker and two Boise City Council members came together Thursday to back Proposition 1, which would legalize instant racing machines at horse tracks. Otter said passing the proposition would help rejuvenate the struggling racing industry and urged a "Yes" vote.
“On a personal level, it’s been painful to see such an iconic and bedrock industry fall into decline," Otter said. "Fewer race days and vacant tracks are bad for all of us, not just those who run horses. Generations of Idahoans have a direct connection to the horse industry, whether it’s moving cattle, riding trails or competing in rodeo. Idaho is a horse state and a healthy environment for breeding, training and running race horses elevates the overall quality of our horse community."