The Republican candidates for statewide office toured the state by bus over the last week-and-a-half, an election-year tradition dating back to the 1970s.
At certain points, they were joined by local legislative candidates or by congressional candidates Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson. The bus was in the Idaho Falls area around the middle of the week, making stops in Clark, Butte, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Bonneville and Teton counties on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour ended Saturday.
Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level, has gotten a fair bit of national attention over the past week.
Idaho is one of four states where voters will be deciding on the program on Nov. 6 — there are similar measures in Utah and Nebraska, and in Montana voters will decide whether to make permanent the expansion that passed in 2015 and pay for it with a tobacco tax hike.
PBS and Politico worked together on pieces on Prop 2 that came out a little more than a week ago. NBC News also did one that included some material from Idaho Falls and Shelley — one of their reporters spent some time riding around with expansion proponents in the green RV that has become a symbol of their campaign. The Economist also came out with an article Thursday looking at Medicaid expansion in Idaho, and one of the sources was an Idaho Falls woman who is in the “Medicaid gap.” Reuters TV also did a piece on expansion, following volunteers in Gooding.
Election Day is in a little more than a week. One thing worth watching for next week will be the seven-day pre-general campaign finance reports, which are due Tuesday. We have also entered the period where campaign contributions or independent expenditures of more than $1,000 need to be reported within 48 hours, so if you’re interested in that kind of thing check the Idaho Secretary of State’s website frequently to see who is spending what where.
Aaron Swisher and Simpson, Democratic challenger and Republican incumbent for the Second Congressional District seat, faced off in another debate Thursday night, hosted by the Boise TV station KTVB. KTVB also is hosting two statewide debates on Monday — between superintendent of public instruction candidates Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra and Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson, and between gubernatorial candidates Democrat Paulette Jordan and Republican Brad Little. The superintendent debate will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the gubernatorial one from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The debated will be televised and also live streamed at ktvb.com.
Locally District 30A House candidates Democrat Pat Tucker and Republican Gary Marshall will meet at a Monday forum at Compass Academy, and the six candidates for the District 33 House and Senate seats will do so Tuesday. These forums are organized by Compass government students and both start at 7 p.m. at the school, 955 Garfield St.
District 33 Senate candidates Dave Lent and Jerry Sehlke will debate one more time on Nov. 1, this one hosted by the League of Women Voters. It will start at 7 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho, Room 6163.