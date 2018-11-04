It's almost here — Election Day is Tuesday.
Early voting is over; it ended in Bonneville County on Friday. Remember, if you're not registered to vote but would like to, you can register on Tuesday at the polls. Make sure to bring photo ID and proof of residency, such as a utility bill.
If you have a felony conviction, you still can vote if you have completed your sentence including probation or parole. And if you don't have a valid photo ID, you can still vote by signing an affidavit swearing to your identity.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Bonneville County — an hour earlier than usual — and close at the usual time of 8 p.m. County Clerk Penny Manning said they decided to open the polls early to give people who might have to be at work early a chance to vote first.
Check today's paper for a rundown of some of the political races and statewide ballot measures worth paying attention to on Tuesday.
Endorsements
While by now most people have made clear who and what they support, a few new endorsements did come out last week:
• Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter came out in favor of Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid coverage to everyone making up to 138 of the poverty level.
• Frank VanderSloot, the CEO of Melaleuca well known for his support of conservative candidates and causes, came out in support of Democrat Cindy Wilson for superintendent of public instruction.
• Nine Republican state senators, including Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, came out against Prop 2. That's a little less than a third of the 29-member Senate Republican caucus. They join a larger (both numerically and percentage-wise) group of House Republicans who had already come out against it.
• Michael Barrett, the mayor of Challis and a Republican, endorsed Democrat Paulette Jordan for governor.
• But Bill Weems, the mayor of Plummer, where Jordan lives, wrote a letter to the Idaho Press saying he doesn't back Jordan.
• U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador came out against Proposition 1, the initiative to legalize instant racing machines at some horse tracks.