Dispersed campers and backcountry campers in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and Grand Teton National Park will have to go without a campfire for the time being after “Stage 1 Fire Restrictions” were implemented Thursday.
Fires will only be allowed in designated and installed fire rings or grills at designated campgrounds and picnic areas until further notice because of the danger of wildfire, the National Forest said in making the announcement. Smoking is also restricted and only allowed in certain areas.
“The moisture content of various fuel types, current and expected weather conditions, and available fire-fighting resources, as well as the occurrence of human-caused fires are factors in the determination to implement fire restrictions on public lands,” Bridger-Teton National Forest said in a news release. “Teton Interagency Fire managers would like to remind the public that unattended or abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. The fire danger for the area is high, and forecasts call for warm and dry conditions to persist for the remainder of August and beyond. All campfires and warming fires should always be attended to. So far Teton Interagency Fire personnel have extinguished 168 unattended or abandoned campfires this summer.”
The fire restrictions allow portable camp stoves and gas lanterns to be used. Smoking is allowed only inside a vehicle, a building (unless otherwise prohibited), a developed recreation site, or in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
“Visitors could be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire,” the National Forest said. All campfires must be completely extinguished before leaving a site. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Make sure your campfire is 'dead out' and cold to the touch before departing."