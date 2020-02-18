ST. ANTHONY — Work to replace a worn-out bridge in downtown St. Anthony has led to a revamp of a section of the Egin Canal.
The bridge crosses the canal at South 2nd West and West 1st South, just west of the South Fremont Fire Station.
The city of St. Anthony has been working toward replacing the bridge since a state bridge inspector said it was in poor shape about six years ago. It’s a small bridge, but it serves as a vital link across town for emergency vehicles trying to save time by avoiding Bridge Street and a stoplight there.
Detours are often routed across the bridge during parades and other events in the center of town.
The initial cost estimates totaled about $800,000 in a grant submitted by the city to the state for federal funds. Largely due to the condition of the bridge the city secured the grant for $1.1 million, the engineer’s estimate. But when it went out to bid, the project drew little interest. Just two companies bid on it, and they both were over the estimate, with the low bid coming in at $1.4 million.
The original estimates were made when times were tight for contractors, but the bids were let as companies could be more selective about which projects to bid, said City Clerk Patty Parkinson.
The St. Anthony City Council, which was obligated to pay about $350,000 as its share of the project, balked at coming up with the additional cost. The federal obligation for the project totaled $1.1 million, and it also balked at paying more.
The council debated options ranging from pulling out of the project entirely to paying a share of the increased cost.
In the end, the city resolved to foot half the cost of the overrun with the feds paying the other half, Parkinson said. The feds agreed.
In coordination with the Egin Canal Company and the St. Anthony Hydro plant, the project started a couple of weeks ago.
The canal had to be dewatered to allow the work to be done. Water was blocked from entering the canal at Clyde Keefer Memorial Park and channeled directly into the river, creating springlike flows downstream in the Henry’s Fork.
Taking advantage of the dewatering, the canal company decided to dredge more dirt from the canal bottom to make it deeper, allowing a larger volume of water to flow down the canal. That will benefit the company particularly in the late summer and fall, when water flows traditionally are lower, said Dirk Mace, the canal watermaster.
It also allowed the company to bolster the canal where flooding rains in 2018 caused a concrete wall and a bit of asphalt in a parking lot to slump into the canal.
In making the repairs the canal company discovered the concrete wall was ornamental rather than structurally important, but there was another concrete wall beneath the cosmetic one. “We left that old cement wall there and riprapped the bank,” Mace said.
The dewatering of the canal put the St. Anthony Hydro plant out of production as well, as water for the turbines comes from the canal.
Mace, who also manages the hydroelectric plant, said the downtime will allow for routine maintenance at the plant.
All of the work in the canal and the bridge replacement must be finished by March 15, to allow Mace enough time to turn water back into the canal and provide irrigation water to canal shareholders by the April 1 legal start of irrigation season.