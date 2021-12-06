The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission is close to selecting applicants to take over for two retiring judges in Bonneville and Jefferson counties.
Bonneville County announced in a Friday news release the commission narrowed its candidate list to four applicants for each position. Jefferson County Judge Robert Crowley and Bonneville County Judge L. Mark Riddoch will each step down on Dec. 31.
Riddoch is one of the longest serving magistrate judges in Idaho having served on the bench since 1983. Crowley has served since 2007.
The commission will interview the candidates at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Ammon Field Office. The interviews are open to the public although seating space may be limited and attendees must comply with social distancing guidelines, the release said.
The candidates interviewing for the Bonneville County position are:
• Daniel Clark, Bonneville County prosecuting attorney.
• Jordan Crane, Bonneville County chief public defender.
• Scott Davis, Canyon County deputy public defender.
• Brendon Taylor, attorney at Merrill & Merrill, based in Pocatello.
Clark and Taylor are also candidates for the Jefferson County position. The other two candidates are:
• Paul Butikofer, former Jefferson County prosecuting attorney.
• Penelope North-Shaul, attorney at Holden, Kidwell Hahn & Crapo, based in Idaho Falls.
The commission will deliberate in executive session immediately following the interviews. Tammie Whyte, Seventh Judicial District trial court administrator, said the commission likely will decide which candidates will replace the retiring judges later during the day on Dec. 17.
The chosen candidates may be unable to fill in immediately at the start of 2022 because of their current clients and commitments, but Whyte said this wouldn’t be problematic because the district has senior judges who can cover vacancies.
“It depends on the personal situation (of the candidates) but most of them will try to get here as soon as they can,” Whyte said.
The candidates chosen will serve for an 18-month probation term, where attorneys and the public can review the judges and share any concerns about them. If the judges pass the probation term, they will sit for retention election, where nobody can contest their seat.
The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission is the largest judicial district in the state, covering 10 counties. The commission consists of the chairmen for each county board of commissioners, three mayors of municipalities, two district electors, two district attorneys, an administrative district judge, a magistrate judge and an elected county clerk.
Magistrate judges in Idaho make $132,400 a year, according to the Idaho Supreme Court.