Approximately 200 people gathered at a candlelight vigil to honor the memories of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 8-year-old J.J. Vallow at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Soda Tsunami field.
The two children's remains were located by law enforcement on Tuesday after a more than six-month search. Their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell currently sit in jail awaiting court hearings regarding their disappearance and death. Tylee and J.J.'s remains were found buried in Daybell's backyard.
A purple and blue balloon arch sat on one side of the field. Attendees had been asked to wear matching purple and blue clothing. The shades were a nod to the children's favorite colors. Photos of them jumping into lakes or with their beloved goldendoodle were everywhere, symbolizing happy times in the children's lives.
“There has been so much heartache over all this, we just had to do something,” said Timanee Olsen, who helped plan the event.
The vigil started with a poem entitled, “Their Journey Has Just Begun.” Erika Wohlschlegel sang “In the Arms of the Angels" and Melissa Padigimus sang “Jealous of the Angels.”
Afterward, a moment of silence was held before the closing prayer.
“It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child, and we are your community. We will defend and continuously love and give support that you should have had from the start,” D. Cooper Linde said.
Candles were passed around and lit before a closing prayer was offered.
“Whenever we lose a child, it hurts us as a community,” said Lee Linde as part of the prayer.
Larry and Kay Woodcock, grandparents of J.J., had planned to attend but were unable due to Larry's health problems. The couple sent their gratitude.
Attendees left notes to Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow that will be passed on to the grandparents.
“I may not have known you but you were always in my thoughts and prayers. I’m truly sorry for what happened to you. You’re God’s angels now,” wrote one attendee.
“Tylee was my best friend. We haven't spoken in a long time, but without her I would not be in this world anymore. She helped me through so much and I’m so thankful for her. I wish I could just tell her I love her one more time. I will always miss her and J.J.,” wrote a friend who flew in for the vigil.