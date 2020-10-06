CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners approved the compensation plan and salary increases for county employees for fiscal year 2021, which started Oct. 1. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was the sole dissenting vote, and expressed the need for commissioners to take another look at some of the salary increases.
The county budgeted $68,240,821 for salaries and benefits in its $103 million budget. Van Beek also voted no when the commissioners approved the budget because of the salary and benefit increases. She said she believed there were additional opportunities to save taxpayers money.
The county has used a compensation step plan since 2016, which allows employees to move up a pay grade as they gain experience and years of work. A working group is in charge of reviewing salary and compensation increases in each department every year.
County controller Zach Wagoner presented the proposed compensation plan to the commissioners on Monday. He noted that the elected officials will not see any salary increases in 2021 and the salary increases do not include a cost of living adjustment.
The compensation plan includes equity pay, which are increases given to even out the salaries of employees who have similar experience and similar duties to one another.
Commissioners Pam White and Tom Dale supported the plan, reinforcing their belief that the county needs to have competitive pay and opportunity for pay advancement in order to retain employees.
Van Beek was concerned with some of the equity pay numbers in a few departments and with the high salary increases in some departments. Two deputy prosecuting attorney positions received a 19%, or $15,000 salary increase and a 22%, or $17,000 increase, according to a county document detailing the increases. When questioned about the high increases, Wagoner said those were promotions to a new position, with a pay raise.
Van Beek asked for more time to review the promotions and equity pay. The other two commissioners did not agree with a need for more time and approved the plan 2-1.