The 15 rental cabins and two warming huts available for public use on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are indefinitely closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Forest said the warming huts at Big Springs and Reas Pass in the Island Park area have been closed. The Forest Service has notified renters and those with reservations and plans to refund visitors.
“Many of our cabins are inaccessible in the winter so the impact at this point is low,” said Kaye Orme, forest recreational staff officer. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.”
The following rental cabins are closed and unavailable to rent:
Al Taylor Cabin, Clark County; Warm River Cabin, Fremont County; Bishop Mountain Cabin, Fremont County; Squirrel Meadows Cabin, Fremont County; Malad Summit Guard Station, Oneida County; Pebble Guard Station, Caribou County; Cub River Guard Station, Franklin County; Clear Creek Guard Station, Bear Lake County; Egan Guard Station, Bear Lake County; Eight Mile Guard Station, Bear Lake County; Caribou Mountain Guard Station, Bonneville County; Diamond Creek Guard Station, Caribou County; Stump Guard Station, Caribou County; Johnson Guard Station, Caribou County; Toponce Guard Station, Caribou County.
The Mesa Falls visitors center doesn’t open until summer, so as yet has not been affected by the virus outbreak.
“These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and to promote social distancing,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “Rental cabin visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions.”