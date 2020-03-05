The Caribou-Targhee National Forest grew by 315 acres with the recent acquisition of property west of Palisades Reservoir.
The land, known as the McCoy Creek property about 2 miles west of the reservoir near Alpine, Wyo., was a private inholding owned by the Halpin family and surrounded by National Forest land. It was purchased with the help of The Conservation Fund with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“This particular private inholding has been a high priority for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to acquire,” stated Tracy Hollingshead, district ranger, Palisades Ranger District. “This acquisition will provide additional recreational opportunities for the public and reduce the potential for future conflicts.”
The land had been previously approved for the development of 11 homes and was the centerpiece of a controversial land exchange proposal, according to a Forest Service news release.
“The Forest Service’s purchase will keep homes away from areas prone to wildfires and, as a result, minimizes the costs to taxpayers for fighting forest fires and eases the burden on the community’s emergency services,” the Forest Service said.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program getting its funding from a percentage of offshore oil and gas royalties to acquire land and protect resources.
“Preservation is the best option for this property,” said Luke Lynch, Wyoming state director for The Conservation Fund. “It helps to keep communities safer from the risk of wildfires and, with its significant recreational and wildlife values, it’s a critical addition to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.”
The Forest Service said the McCoy Creek land lies within the Snake River watershed and is critical for cutthroat trout restoration and a variety of outdoor recreation.
“Our family is leaving a legacy for future generations,” said Mike Halpin, the landowner. “The Conservation Fund has given us the opportunity to fulfill that legacy, and we are proud to see the property become part of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for the public to enjoy.”