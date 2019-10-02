The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is hiring to fill about 30 seasonal wildland firefighter positions for the 2020 fire season.
Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15 through usajobs.gov.
“Working as a wildland firefighter is a very rewarding and challenging job,” said Martell Gibbons, assistant Forest Fire Management officer. “We are always looking for hard-working, physically fit individuals to join our team.”
The positions start at $12.33 per hour with opportunities for overtime and hazard pay.
“To qualify you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and have a valid driver’s license,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “Positions range from engine crew members to helitack crew members.”
To learn more about wildland fire positions, go to www.fs.usda.gov/main/ctnf/about-forest/jobs.
The Caribou-Targhee recommends applicants contacting local duty stations prior to submitting an application. Duty stations in eastern Idaho are as follows:
n Portneuf Zone (Malad and Pocatello): Dan Bartel, 208-236-7513, Daniel.bartel@usda.gov
n Henry’s Fork Zone (Ashton, Island Park and Dubois): Jeff Hill, 208-652-1205, jeff.hill@usda.gov
n South Fork Zone (Driggs and Swan Valley): Spencer Johnston, 208-523-1412, spencer.johnston@usda.gov
n Bear River Zone (Soda Springs and Montpelier): Garth Alleman, 208-847-0375, garth.alleman@usda.gov