The Caribou-Targhee National Forest will begin selling firewood cutting permits for personal use on Monday (June 1).
To avoid personal contact, the National Forest wants firewood cutters to buy their permits over the phone or through the mail. Permits can also be purchased at participating vendor locations. A list of vendors can be found at fs.usda.gov/ctnf.
“Please plan ahead, allowing time to receive your permit by mail prior to collecting forest products,” the Caribou-Targhee said in a news release. “With your firewood permit purchase, you will receive the permit, tags, the Caribou-Targhee NF terms and conditions handout, and a ranger district firewood map to help you locate firewood in the appropriate area.”
Firewood will cost $6.25 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords – the minimum cost of a permit is $25. Households are limited to eight cords. Permits are also available for poles and transplants. Permits will be valid through Nov. 30.
“Firewood is an important commodity for many individuals in Idaho,” said Tom Silvey, Caribou-Targhee National forest timber program manager. “We’ve been looking at various options to keep staff and public safe while maintaining our customer service. We believe issuing permits over the phone provides a great option that meets public policy direction without greatly impacting our customers.”
Firewood cutters are encouraged to contact local ranger district offices for permits or more information. Those numbers are:
Dubois, 208-374-5422 or 208-313-7812; Ashton/Island Park, 208-558-7301; Ashton, 208-652-7442; Teton Basin, 208-354-2312; Idaho Falls, 208-523-1412; Pocatello, 208-236-7500; Soda Springs, 208-547-4356; and Montpelier 208-847-0375.
Cutting information and maps are available online at fs.usda.gov/detail/ctnf/passes-permits/forestproducts.