Imagine an area the size of Yosemite National Park being flooded, with water stretching almost all the way from Idaho Falls to the Utah border.
That’s how Gregory Carr described the area of Mozambique devastated by Cyclone Idai, which a United Nations official called one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of the southern hemisphere. The storm landed near the port city of Beira two weeks ago, causing flooding that killed hundreds of people and submerged homes nearly 80 miles from the shore. The most recent estimate from Reuters placed the death toll at 713 people and nearly 3 million people affected in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.
Carr, an Idaho Falls native, has worked with the Mozambican government since 2004 through the Gregory C. Carr Foundation to restore Gorongosa National Park. Located about 50 miles north of Beira, the park’s animal species and local communities had rebounded dramatically since the area was wrecked by civil war in 1992.
Now the foundation is working on a different kind of restoration, with hundreds of park rangers and volunteers organizing relief to the residents near the park affected by Idai.
“There’s 30,000 of the most poor people in the world living next to the park. Their homes were blown away by the wind or washed away by the flood,” Carr said.
According to Carr’s Facebook page, the Gorongosa relief efforts have collected 30 tons of food so far and made dozens of helicopter trips to send the food into flooded regions. Carr estimated the foundation will end up providing $7 million in aid to the Gorongosa Area but that help was needed throughout the rest of the region as well.
Other relief efforts are being conducted throughout the affected areas by international aid groups including the International Red Cross, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.
Days before the cyclone hit, the Museum of Idaho had announced plans for a trip to Gorongosa National Park this August. That trip has now been canceled out of respect to the region, museum spokesman Jeff Carr said, and the people who had already put down deposits for the trip will be fully refunded.
As a nonprofit, the museum cannot directly support another volunteer cause. But its website links link to the page offering support to Gorongosa National Park. Greg Carr said that direct donations through the website, https://www.gorongosa.org/cyclone_relief_fund, are the most effective way to provide help to the region.
“It’s not just about the money. It’s about making a global community of people who care about each other,” Gregory Carr said.