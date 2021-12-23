The Idaho Falls Symphony has named Carrie Athay its next executive director.
Athay most recently served as director of Curation and Collections at the Museum of Idaho, a symphony news release said. She is expected to start Jan. 10.
Athay succeeds Alekzandria Peugh, who left the position in October after nearly four years, according to her LinkedIn profile.
"After weeks of hard work by our Symphony Search Committee, and with the support of our friends at BBSI in Idaho Falls, Carrie rose to the top as the unanimous choice among an incredibly talented field," Music Director Thomas Heuser said in a news release. "A resident of Idaho Falls and a leader in the thriving nonprofit sector, she believes in the power of connecting the community through the arts."
Athay studied humanities and anthropology at Brigham Young University and has a master’s degree from George Washington University, the release said. Prior to landing in Idaho Falls, she worked for several museums and nonprofit organizations, the release said. Athay also has served on several boards in the region, including the Idaho Association of Museums, the Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and the Funland Preservation Committee.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Idaho Falls Symphony,” Athay said in the release. “Through the years, the symphony has grown from its roots to the vibrant, renowned symphony that we experience today. The symphony serves as a significant cultural touchpoint in our community that builds bridges and makes connections. I look forward to working with Dr. Thomas Heuser and the talented team to build even stronger connections and lead the symphony into our next chapter.”
The Idaho Falls Symphony's current season is called "‘RECONNECT,’ as the organization welcomes the return of live audiences in 2022," the release said. Tickets and information for Season 72 are available online at ifsymphony.org/events.