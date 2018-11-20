BOZEMAN, Mont. — There’s a Gallatin County case of the rare condition that filters into a person’s nervous system, according to health officials. That follows a rise in reports of the illness nationwide.
The neurological condition, acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, often weakens muscles. The Centers for Disease Control associates the illness with viruses like West Nile, poliovirus and non-polio enterovirus.
This month’s case marks Montana’s first record of the condition since 2015. Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said health officials don’t know a lot about AFM or how to prevent it.
“We don’t want to create alarm where there needn’t be. People are still more likely to be infected by influenza,” Kelley said. “At the same time, we know this is causing some concern nationally.”
Since 2014, there’s been 404 confirmed cases of the illness in the United States. Out of that, 80 cases were tracked in 2018 within 25 states, many within children. That’s up from 33 cases from 16 states the year before.
Even with national cases charting upward, the condition is rare. Less than one in a million people in the nation are diagnosed with AFM each year. Kelley said a new national push to understand the issue may be part of its rising recognition, though it’s hard to say since so much is still unknown.
The condition has been linked to some viral infections, though environmental and genetic factors could also contribute. Symptoms include sudden muscle weakness in arms or legs, sometimes following a respiratory illness, neck weakness or stiffness, a facial droop, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech.
“While we don’t know the cause of most of the AFM cases, it’s always important to practice disease prevention steps, such as staying up-to-date on vaccines, washing your hands, and protecting yourself from mosquito bites,” according to a statement from the CDC.
There’s no single test to diagnose AFM. The Centers for Disease Control reviews clinical signs and symptoms, MRI images, and laboratory test results. That process can take several weeks.
Kelley said clinicians should report any patients who meet the clinical criteria for AFM (sudden onset of flaccid limb weakness) to their local health department regardless of lab results or MRI findings.
For information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/acute-flaccid-myelitis/index.html.