Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is seeking a third term in office.
Casper announced she was running for reelection on Thursday at the Idaho Falls Hilton Garden Inn. She said this would be her final term if she is reelected.
She was elected in her second term during the city's election in 2017.
Running on the campaign slogan “Leading America's Best Small City,” Casper said recent population growth in Idaho Falls has brought challenges to the city, but she welcomes new residents that want to be a part of the community.
“Many of those I hear from might like to just build a wall around Idaho Falls to keep newcomers out,” she said. “That is a natural feeling, but an impractical approach. That is because our greatest strength is our people. I really believe that.”
Some of the challenges that have resulted from the city’s growth are rising home prices, a tight housing market, increased traffic and infrastructure concerns, she said.
To address those challenges, Casper said if she is elected she will encourage more developers to build housing units in the city, increase public safety efforts and continue to improve the city’s traffic.
“Our city is 156 years old this year,” Casper said. "While I think Idaho Falls is aging well, we still must manage its aging infrastructure.”
The city currently has about 1,000 housing units that are either being permitted, financed or constructed, she said.
She has received the Idaho Business Review's Women of the Year award twice in 2016 and 2017 and serves as director for the Association of Idaho Cities.
A Thursday news release from Casper’s campaign said her campaign slogan refers to the 2021 Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities index. The report ranked Idaho Falls as the best performing small city in the country, with high marks in job and economic growth.
The Milken Institute is a nonprofit economic research institute based in Santa Monica, California. The Best-Performing Cities index uses outcomes-based metrics including job creation, wage gains, and high-tech GDP growth to track the economic performance of U.S. metropolitan statistical areas.
The report also indicated that low industrial diversity in the city may make it susceptible to economic fluctuations.
“Despite weak industrial diversification, however, Idaho Falls is poised for continued, robust economic growth,” the report said.
All candidates must have paperwork filed to enter city office races by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. No other candidates have announced a campaign for mayor yet.