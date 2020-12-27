Rebecca Casper was re-elected to a second term as mayor of Idaho Falls in a citywide election in November 2017. Prior to becoming mayor, Casper taught university level courses in American government and state and local governance. She earned her BA and MA degrees from BYU, in Provo, Utah, and a Ph.D. in political Science from UC-Berkeley. Before that, she worked as a research associate at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C.