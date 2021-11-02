Casper defeated political newcomer Ashley Romero, gaining a majority of the vote with more than 71% of voters, or 5,714 votes cast for the incumbent.
This will be Casper’s final term as mayor. She announced at a campaign announcement in August that, if elected, this would be her final term.
The vote is unofficial, according to Bonneville County’s website, but 100% of precincts reported their results on Tuesday night.
Casper said she is excited for final term and she hopes to see the completion of ongoing city projects she helped start including the city’s involvement with Utah Associated Municipal Power System’s Carbon Free Power Project, which seeks to provide safe, reliable and cost competitive clean energy to communities across the Intermountain West, according to Idaho Falls Power.
“We’re on the cusp of making some really big changes internally with how we budget and how we bring departments together to do things,” Casper said. “Idaho Falls’ future is really bright. We started the year being named as America’s best performing small city and almost instantly we’ve seen the effects of that (with growth).”
Casper was first elected in 2013. During her tenure as mayor, she said one of her biggest accomplishments was helping transform the then Eastern Idaho Technical College into the College of Eastern Idaho, which offers more opportunities for a variety of degrees to students.
Romero is a mother of four and political newcomer who entered the race after frustrations she had with lack of communication she had with city officials, she told the Post Register. She tallied about 28% of the vote, which was 2,282 votes.
Casper said she was grateful for the courage Romero showed to enter the race.
“She set a terrific example for young women in this community and she did it with children, proving there’s a lot you can accomplish if you want to.”