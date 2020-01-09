Mayor Rebecca Casper used her seventh State of the City address to praise the improvements made in Idaho Falls in 2019 and begin setting goals for the next decade.
Her speech at the Thursday night City Council meeting largely revolved around the city’s use of SMART goals: targets that were specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. She said that approaching ideas in that way helped the city be responsible and flexible as it continued to grow.
“The key opportunity a new decade presents to us, however, is the opportunity to improve as we pair tried-and-true practices with innovations in technology and the use of data,” Casper said.
Her presentation opened with a list of major anniversaries that were coming up in 2020. The city will be celebrating its 155th anniversary, Idaho Falls Police Department its 150th, Idahoan Foods its 60th and Melaleuca its 35th anniversary.
Several of the SMART goals Casper focused on during her speech revolved around construction and renovation projects. Idaho Falls Regional Airport finished its expansion of the baggage claim area in the fall, and a second round of updates and expansions are scheduled to begin in the spring.
“We will increase the TSA footprint, add new features to our lobby and build three additional gates — doubling our capacity to serve passengers,” Casper said.
The airport had a second straight year of growth in the number of passengers moving through it, with 2019 setting a record high of 350,000. In December, the airport announced that it would start offering larger planes and an additional flight to Denver beginning this summer.
Casper also spoke about the need for a new police station, which the City Council will work on developing at the recently-purchased land occupied by the stockyards on Northgate Mile. She praised the Idaho Falls Police Department for its work on two cold cases, making arrests for the murders of Angie Dodge and Stephanie Eldredge within a two-month span this spring.
“This success is a testament to the progress a dedicated police force can achieve with the use of modern investigative methods and resources, as well as the right training and the right leadership,” Casper said.
She highlighted the Idaho Falls Fire Department for receiving awards from the American Heart Association and its promotion of an app called PulsePoint, which alerts CPR-trained civilians of cases where they might be needed.
The 2020 initiatives Casper planned to focus the Mayor’s office on included new developments for Idaho National Laboratory, the opening of Costco in August and the creation of an innovation district on MK Simpson Boulevard. A report from the Brookings Institute defined an innovation district as a cluster of established businesses and related start-ups meant to increase development and cooperation.
Casper had highlighted the city’s fiber-optic program in her State of the City address last year, soon after the pilot program had launched. Her address this year highlighted the city-wide expansion that was approved by the City Council, along with Idaho Falls Power’s goal to add more energy-efficient LED lights to the city.
“Along with the City of Ammon, which also has a robust fiber program, we will continue to be that bright spot in Eastern Idaho where residents and businesses can readily obtain cutting edge technology,” Casper said.
Casper’s remarks on the quality of life in Idaho Falls started with housing. She focused on the 35 units opening at the renovated Bonneville Hotel and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to fund more low-income housing while saying the city “cannot and should not” take on all issues around affordable housing. She also announced two upcoming parks projects — a splash pad debuting in Reinhart Park and an effort to revitalize the Tautphaus Park Funland.
The mayor closed her speech with the same line she’s used in years past: “The state of our city is strong and Idaho Falls’ future is bright.”