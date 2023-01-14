Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper presented Mayor’s Choice Awards to 10 different individuals and organizations during Thursday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
The awards were first created as a way to recognize outstanding residents, businesses, organizations, efforts and community figures for contributions to the city or other noteworthy accomplishments, a city news release said.
While the awards are presented annually, the date is at the mayor’s discretion and could take place at any time throughout the year.
This year’s recipients are Kevin Call, who was given the Outstanding Community Spirit Award; Donovan Stokes, being awarded with the Outstanding Community Builder Award; the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, with the Outstanding Philanthropic Contribution Award; Karen Leibert, Jeff Carr and David Adler were all given an Outstanding Community Education Award; Juan Contreras received Outstanding Humanitarian Service Award; Judy and Jim Seydel, as well as the Chaplains of Idaho, received the Outstanding Community Enrichment Award and the Greater Idaho Falls Transit received the Easy Rider Award.
“There are so many wonderful, caring organizations and people in this community,” Casper said in the release. “We want to recognize some of them for their remarkable contributions and add a little lighter by sharing some of the great and selfless acts of service. We are grateful to this year’s recipients and look forward to recognizing others in the future.”
Casper shared thoughts about each community member who received an award and thanked them for their tireless work in the community.
Community members such as Contreras, Stokes, Call and the Seydels were all recognized for hours, days and months of service to the people of Idaho Falls, helping to feed the hungry, enriching the lives of children through the building of playgrounds, helping to better city events such as the Fourth of July Parade and the Idaho Falls Interfaith Council and protect and beautify the city’s Japanese Friendship Garden.
Carr, Leibert and Alder have all been honored for their efforts in reaching outside of their community, one that is safe and free of war and into communities in Ukraine. They have worked to tell the stories of people who are suffering in other parts of the world and have educated locals as to the complexities and their effects.
Organizations such as the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit and Chaplains of Idaho were all celebrated for their benefits to the city as a whole. Each individual organization is filled with hard working citizens whose sole purpose is to make the city a better place to live.
