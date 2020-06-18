Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has been re-elected as a regional director with the Association of Idaho Cities.
Casper was selected to represent the eastern Idaho region in the association for the next two years during the group's annual conference. This will be Casper's fourth term as the director for District 6 representing cities from Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The Association of Idaho Cities represents more than 200 cities from across the state in a nonpartisan collective, coordinating statewide efforts and tracking legislation that affects city government and operations.
"I get the opportunity to associate even more closely with other mayors and city leaders across the state and compare and contrast our own experiences. That is extremely valuable as we all seek to provide the best services for our citizens," Casper said via email.
Association of Idaho Cities executive director Kelley Packer said that district directors like Casper help the statewide group learn about the issues affecting different parts of the state. She said Casper had been heavily involved in representing cities during the negotiations over water rights in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
Casper also said and other mayors in eastern Idaho had used the association to help coordinate lockdowns and reopening from the coronavirus this spring.
Pocatello city councilman Rick Cheatum was selected as the director of District 5, covering the southeast region of Idaho, during this year's election.