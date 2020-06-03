Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hoping the word “free” will attract new people to an age-old recreation.
If you’ve wanted to try fishing Idaho waters or introduce kids to the recreation, Fish and Game is giving you a free pass on June 13.
On that day, anyone can fish Idaho waters without a license, although all other rules still apply.
The COVID-19 outbreak will be putting a few wrinkles in this year’s Free Fishing Day causing Fish and Game to suspend its usual events, such as its fishing trailer with loaner gear at certain ponds and lakes.
“Part of the reason for that is we tend to draw a crowd,” said James Brower of Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region. “Everywhere our fishing trailer goes where we have free fishing events we tend to draw a really large crowd. There was some concern with passing poles back and forth and crowding people into a small place. ... It's definitely something we want to stay away from.”
In anticipation of Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game has been stocking ponds, lakes and streams with catchable-sized trout.
“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stock over 400,000 catchable rainbow trout in waters throughout the state,” Fish and Game hatchery manager Bryan Grant said.
Many of the trout go into community ponds and reservoirs to offer families and children an easy place to go.
“If you don’t have fishing gear, it’s fairly inexpensive to get started,” said Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips in a news release. “You can get a basic rod/reel combo for about $25, and the only tackle you need at first is a few hooks, weights, bobbers and bait, which will cost only a few bucks more. It’s tough to beat live worms for bait because nearly all fish will eat them, but if you don’t want to deal with squirming live worms, there are many other bait options, and lures, flies and other tackle give you even more options.”
Fish and Game offers some simple instructions on how to rig a rod for fishing. Go online to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/learn-to.
“I hope people will get hooked so to speak and enjoy it enough to want to continue,” Brower said. “If you’re unsure about fishing, and not certain whether it’s for you or not, than this is a good chance for you to sort of try it before you buy it. Watching the smile on a kid’s face when he pulls in a giant fish, oh man that’s what it’s all about.”
For information on good locations to take children and first-timers, Brower suggests going to Fish and Game’s “Fishing Planner” online at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.
He said the Fishing Planner will also have rules, bag limits and other information on specific locations. An Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet can be picked up at the Fish and Game office or at license vendors and sporting goods stores.
Fish and Game offers these recommendations for family-friendly waters in eastern Idaho:
- Ryder Park Ponds. The Becker and Riverside ponds south of Idaho Falls.
- Trail Creek Pond. Near Victor on the road to Teton Pass. (Can be a good place to beat the heat.)
- Rexburg City Ponds. These offer perch, catfish and trout within the Rexburg Nature Park.
- Near Salmon, try Kid’s Creek Pond, Hayden Creek Pond, Williams Lake, Blue Mountain Meadow Pond, Hyde Creek Pond and Squaw Creek Pond.
- Bannock Reservoir. This spot is part of the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
- Edson Fichter Pond. Inside Edson Fichter Nature Area south of Pocatello.
- Jensen Grove Pond. This is within Jensen Grove Park along the Blackfoot greenbelt.