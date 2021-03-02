SHELLEY — It seemed an incongruous scene: Two men stepped out of a pickup parked next to a huge, flat Shelley farm field dressed in ski jackets, pants and ski boots. They pulled packs and downhill skis from the vehicle and walked out into the field.
They were a long way from the nearest ski resort.
But with the help of large kites and a stiff Idaho wind, the pair were soon zipping back and forth across the snow-covered field at speeds usually seen at downhill resorts.
“That field over there looks better, but this is the field we have permission on,” said longtime snow kiter Gerald Staker of Idaho Falls. He and friend Aaron John were literally flying at times across the field.
The recent pandemic-inspired interest in all things outdoors has put snow kiting on the radar of outdoor recreationists. On many Saturdays this winter, snow kiters can be seen at one of three favorite places in eastern Idaho: Henrys Lake flats north of Island Park, Antelope Flats not far from Ririe and the St. Anthony sand dunes.
Snow kiters don harnesses similar to rock climbing harnesses and attach them to 25-meter lines with an 8- to 12-foot nylon kite at the other end. Kiters control the kite with a bar that tugs on the lines pulling on either end of the kite. Skilled kiters can tack back and forth across a field like a sailboat and end up where they start, regardless of the wind direction. Experienced kiters can zoom up a snow-covered hill as fast as skiers can slalom down it.
Eastern Idaho kite skiing has a good worldwide rep.
Jennie Milton, owner and director of Adrenajen, is a professional kite boarder and snow kiter who bounces between Australia, Bozeman, Mont., and Valdez, Alaska. This winter she held two women’s snow kiting courses in Island Park and had her clients stay at the Springhill Marriott at Mack’s Inn. Several women from across the continent attended the courses. During the summer she wins Kite-Surf world cup competitions.
“I have been snow-kiting in Island Park for about 15 years,” she said in a pronounced Australian accent. “I think it’s a fantastic spot to snow kite. The flats between Mack’s Inn and north are perfect for learning. As you improve there are some other locations just up the road with some great terrain features. … The area has some incredible places no matter what standard you are. The consistency of wind and snow is fantastic.”
Milton moved her operations to Alaska last week where she plans more women’s specific snow kiting courses.
Another pro adventurer who splits his time between Tetonia and Baffin Island, Canada, is Eric Boomer. He started as a pro whitewater kayaker.
“I’ve kind of branched out into general adventure the past several years,” Boomer said. “I’m doing a lot of sports right now and have cool adventures and try to tell those stories. I’m piecing together a living through a bunch of different temporary jobs. It's quite exciting. Last year we guided a client to the point of inaccessibility in Antarctica, it’s kind of the true pole of Antarctica.”
Boomer said he makes his way with grants, magazine projects and teaching and taking clients on big adventures. He said he is up for teaching clients snow kiting across Baffin Island and out on the frozen sea. He said eastern Idaho is one of his favorite snow kiting areas.
“People have been doing the sport in southeast Idaho for at least 15 years, probably 20,” he said. “And we’ve seen very little growth. I know there are a few kiters in Idaho Falls, some in Jackson. Water-kiting is a bit more popular. But it seems like as with a lot of activities this year, it has gotten more popular.”
Boomer worries that the increased interest in snow kiting could put pressure on some areas and cause access issues. He said he and friends will knock on farmers’ doors to get permission to snow kite private open fields.
That’s how Idaho Falls snow kiters Staker and John came by their fun last week in a Shelley farm field.
“This is only our second time kiting here,” Staker said. “It’s been gusty both times, but it is close to home.”
“You don’t have to pay $150 to ski at a resort,” John said.
Staker said the best wind for snow kiting is steady, but not too hard. It also helps if the field is covered in powder. “When the snow is deep, you’re not as scared of dropping.”
Snow kiters, like downhill skiers, can catch air and do big tricks, but unlike downhill skiers, gravity is generally kinder to kiters.
“You can do really fun jumps and tricks and whatnot that I personally can’t do on regular skis at a resort, but put me on a kite and I can probably jump 10 or 20 feet in the air and do a couple of twists or flips and ride away,” Boomer said. “It kind of makes me feel like a kid.”
Most snow kiters are also water kiters, and often started on water and continued on snow.
Avid kiter Keith Davidson, of Rexburg, said eastern Idaho also has plenty of places to kite on the water. He lists Palisades Reservoir, Mud Lake and American Falls as popular places to go.
“It’s super fun. I’d say it’s definitely one of my favorite hobbies to do,” Davidson said.
Kiters recommend that first-timers get a formal lesson or go out with friends who have years of experience. To avoid “kitemares” you want to know the size of kite for the conditions, judge wind conditions, learn to control the kite and how to ski with the kite. Being an experienced skier or snowboarder is a good first step.
“Getting a lesson is huge,” Staker said, who admitted to learning on his own. “It will save you three or four years of struggle. Doing it by yourself is really difficult. You have a tendency to go out in the wrong conditions. The first year that I did it, I just got beat up bad.”
Kiters recommend trying out different sizes of kites so that you know which ones work depending on the conditions and where you go. Kites cost between $800 and $1,500. You’ll also need a harness (about $100) and ski gear.
There are a few regional shops that offer lessons and rentals. One includes the Utah Snowkite Center. Others include Rendezvous River Sports in Jackson, Wyo., and Wyoming High Country Lodge east of Cody, Wyo. Once you’ve learned the skills, Boomer said you’re invited to join him on a serious winter adventure.
“If anyone wants to kite ski across the Greenland ice cap or kite ski to the South Pole we formally offer kite ski expedition training mostly based on Baffin Island,” he said.